《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 HK lawmakers’ assault suspect back in Taiwan
By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA
Chang Wei （張瑋）, identified by police as one of the men involved in violence at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport during a visit by Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers, returned to Taiwan yesterday after leaving the nation earlier last week following questioning by prosecutors.
Chang was served a summons by airport police and called to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office for further questioning at about 6pm, an hour after his arrival at Taoyuan airport.
Chang, 40, is the second son of 68-year-old former Bamboo Union （竹聯幫） leader Chang An-le （張安樂）, who is also known as the “White Wolf.”
Chang Wei was questioned by by the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office on Sunday last week for allegedly obstructing government administration.
He was identified by police following review of surveillance footage as one of the four people who broke through a police cordon and attempted to assault Hong Kong lawmakers Edward Yiu （姚松炎）, Nathan Law （羅冠聰） and Eddie Chu （朱凱迪）, as well as Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong （黃之鋒）, on Jan. 7 as they walked through the Taoyuan airport lobby.
Chang Wei was released without bail on Sunday last week and left Taiwan on Tuesday.
Police said Chang Wei had no criminal record, adding that he had not been prevented from going through customs since he was not considered a flight risk.
At the time it was thought that he was likely headed to Mexico, where he runs a company. It was later confirmed that he traveled to Hong Kong and then on to Shenzhen in China.
Chang Wei frequently takes trips of five to 10 days to Hong Kong for business, police said.
Chang Wei was planning to return to Taiwan on Wednesday next week, police said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
