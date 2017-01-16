| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 HK lawmakers’ assault suspect back in Taiwan

2017-01-16  03:00

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

Chang Wei （張瑋）, identified by police as one of the men involved in violence at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport during a visit by Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers, returned to Taiwan yesterday after leaving the nation earlier last week following questioning by prosecutors.

Chang was served a summons by airport police and called to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office for further questioning at about 6pm, an hour after his arrival at Taoyuan airport.

Chang, 40, is the second son of 68-year-old former Bamboo Union （竹聯幫） leader Chang An-le （張安樂）, who is also known as the “White Wolf.”

Chang Wei was questioned by by the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office on Sunday last week for allegedly obstructing government administration.

He was identified by police following review of surveillance footage as one of the four people who broke through a police cordon and attempted to assault Hong Kong lawmakers Edward Yiu （姚松炎）, Nathan Law （羅冠聰） and Eddie Chu （朱凱迪）, as well as Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong （黃之鋒）, on Jan. 7 as they walked through the Taoyuan airport lobby.

Chang Wei was released without bail on Sunday last week and left Taiwan on Tuesday.

Police said Chang Wei had no criminal record, adding that he had not been prevented from going through customs since he was not considered a flight risk.

At the time it was thought that he was likely headed to Mexico, where he runs a company. It was later confirmed that he traveled to Hong Kong and then on to Shenzhen in China.

Chang Wei frequently takes trips of five to 10 days to Hong Kong for business, police said.

Chang Wei was planning to return to Taiwan on Wednesday next week, police said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
大小都愛✤絲瓜細麵
烤箱做✤布朗尼蛋糕
萬用【XO干貝醬】
西洋豆罐頭做料理
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 HK lawmakers’ assault suspect back in Taiwan


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月16日‧星期一‧丙申年臘月十九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.