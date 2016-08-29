《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Lawmaker apologizes for criticizing Hualien voters
DESPICABLE HUMILITY? KMT Legislator Lee Yen-hsiu said politicians who tout their humility, but scorn the public in private, deserve the contempt of the public
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
Amid heated criticism, Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Tuan Yi-kang （段宜康） yesterday apologized for his remarks directed at Hualien City voters after the party lost a mayoral by-election on Saturday.
“I can pretend to respect the election’s result, but I cannot pretend not to despise the voters,” Tuan wrote on Facebook on Saturday after Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） candidate Wei Chia-hsien （魏嘉賢） won the by-election against his DPP opponent, Chang Mei-hui （張美慧）.
Tuan deleted the post following an online furor and wrote an apology on Facebook yesterday, which nevertheless accused the KMT of vote-buying.
“I apologize for my post-election comment yesterday... I apologize for allowing a party with a long history of vote-buying to be able to continue attacking a DPP candidate after the election, and for embarrassing our supporters,” he wrote.
“Why can a clean election environment not be maintained without threatening words and continuous oversight?” wrote Tuan, who has repeatedly been critical of the involvement of Wei’s family in vote-buying cases and its connection with China Unification Promotion Party Chairman Chang An-le （張安樂）.
Tuan’s comments drew heated criticism, especially from KMT members.
KMT Legislator Hsu Chen-wei （徐榛蔚） yesterday called a news conference condemning Tuan and demanding that he resign immediately.
Hsu called on Tuan and President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） to apologize to the city’s residents, saying they were duly exercising their rights and did not deserve to be scorned.
Hsu said Tuan, a legislator-at-large, was elected by pro-DPP voters in Hualien, and she asked that Tuan resign and return the ballots to voters.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hung Meng-kai （洪孟楷） said any party that does not respect democracy would be eliminated.
“Do you [Tuan] despise anyone who does not support whom you support? Is universal suffrage and public participation not democratic enough without your approval?” Hung said.
“Politicians who talk about being humble all the time, but privately despise the public are the ones who really deserve contempt,” KMT Legislator Lee Yen-hsiu （李彥秀） said, adding that the DPP has “incessantly” talked about being a humble administration, but all it has done is provoke conflict.
KMT member Hsu Chiao-hsin （徐巧芯） said Tuan’s comments were not an exception, as there have been many similar remarks during elections.
It has become common for pundits to criticize an electorate as having failed an intelligence test if an election’s result is undesirable, but criticism that disrespects voters and provokes hatred only harms the critics and the party they are affiliated with, Hsu Chiao-hsin said.
DPP spokesperson Yang Chia-liang （楊家俍） said the election is over and all parties should act with discretion, and called on the KMT to not use the occasion to incite unnecessary conflict.
The DPP’s attitude toward the election’s result was clear, as it acknowledged defeat immediately after the election, Yang said.
All party members will carry on with reforms in Hualien and continue late Hualien mayor Tien Chih-hsuan’s （田智宣） legacy, Yang added.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 喜凱亞渡假村 一次法拍271戶
- 繼北投公園後！ 「暴鯉龍」讓這裡擠滿抓寶人潮
- 朵朵小語 暗影之比要
- 國防大學歧視愛滋生 百萬罰定了
- 警尋失竊手機 人高草叢內發現「現代原始人」
- 麻豆文旦節開幕 大柚燈「亮」相
- 投票率未過半 否決南澳鄉長罷免案
- 芬蘭將推基本收入 每月發19K測試
- 總統教育獎得主 祖父母節思念亡嬤
- 蔡少芬一張照片 洗白南韓女偶像塌鼻傳說
- 皇家牛棚紀錄 起點句點都很台
- 「被外星人攻擊」沒人理 火攻法院判刑
- 第三代創意求變 清香珍吐司「超紅」
- 網友打game遇到「畢書盡」 釣出Bii爽快承認：是我
- 今年退票恐破千億 7年來最高
- 逃犯背3罪 警埋伏半天又起獲槍毒
- 中職》周思齊又跌倒了 這次是在內野
- 毒犯遍尋「空氣何太太」 不聽勸襲警
- 孔侑《屍速》登韓影史第13名 幹掉元斌有希望
- 大師兄「打賞」55萬 蘇澳海事回禮了
- 〈愛情軍師團〉8月徵文啟事
- 苗縣五福廟「拿供品」 約 30秒拿光
- 蘇智傑DH稱職 3打點進帳
- 紐黑文女網賽》延續打謝熱力 莊佳容連2年爭冠
- 力爭上游 單親姊弟獲家扶助學
- 老公有小三 1999來電五花八門
- 送竹子存錢筒 國小校長教新生儲蓄
- 看護陪伴 李宜昀當病嬤的大樹
- 別再笑台灣人喪屍！日本人遇到「乘龍」一樣瘋...
- 演心機女偷師「她」 袁詠琳慘遭PTT黑特
- 竹市湳雅公園 廢農地變空品淨化區
- 北台南家扶頒助學金 1001生受惠
- 轉型正義工程》學者籲建構歷史衝突地點資料庫
- 柯Ｐ手作麻糬 拉抬延三商圈買氣
- 原民射箭賽 紙山豬當靶
- 鯨向海／有人終將指認
- 復育德高嶺百年梯田 不種稻改拚觀光
- 原民童拾狗不昧 請遊客轉交警方卻被暗槓
- 中秋來了！ 國健署提供「健康吃月餅5撇步」
- 星期專論》遷校遷村，最後是無處可遷！
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Lawmaker apologizes for criticizing Hualien voters
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email