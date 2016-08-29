《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Researchers harness power of the sea
ELECTRIC DREAM: Chen Yang-yi hopes the project will generate 1 gigawatt daily by 2020, which would help accomplish the goal of a ‘nuclear-power-free homeland’
By Hung Ting-hung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer
National Sun Yat-sen University professor Chen Yang-yi’s （陳陽益） dream of using the Kuroshio Current to generate electricity has been proved viable after seven years of testing, and Chen hopes that by 2020 the project would be able to produce 1 gigawatt （GW） of electricity per day.
Chen’s research team said that it reported the results to Premier Lin Chuan （林全） on Saturday.
According to Chen, the Kuroshio Power Plant Development Project late last month successfully deployed a floating platform anchored to a sunken ship, the first such platform in Taiwan and the first system to test the viability of power generation by ocean currents.
The project was the first to turn on low-speed generators submerged in water currents flowing at 0.45m per second, Chen said, adding that the generators were kept running for 60 hours.
The team first used tugboats off Pingtung County’s Siaoliouciou Island （小琉球） last year to tow their third generator through ocean currents at a speed of 1.43m per second, Chen said, adding that average power generation was 32.57 kilowatts （kW）.
That was the first time a research team towed a generator to simulate ocean current speeds and generated power, Chen said.
On July 23, the team deployed a multipurpose platform 25km southeast of Oluanpi （鵝鑾鼻）, which it anchored to a foundation 900m deep converted from an abandoned ship, Chen said.
From July 25 to July 29, the team ran consecutive tests as the Kuroshio Current flowed past the platform at a depth of 30m, with currents traveling at 1.27m per second, generating an average of 26.31kW, he said.
“It was a successful trial,” Chen said.
The team plans to move to Jioupeng Bay （九鵬灣） in Pingtung next year for a trial run, which it hopes will generate 2 megawatts for commercial operations, Chen said
If the test results are positive, the system could become a replacement for the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant, as it is projected to be able to generate 1GW by 2020, which would move the nation one step closer to the government’s goal of a “nuclear-power-free homeland.”
While many nations have been attempting to use sea currents to generate power, most are still at the design stage and none have had a successful trial, he said.
According to Chen, Japan last year demonstrated a sea current generation system, but said that it would not conduct live trials until 2020, meaning that Taiwan’s research has surpassed that of other nations.
Chen, who served as president of the university’s College of Marine Science, launched the Kuroshio Current power generation research project in 2009 in collaboration with research teams from the National Applied Research Laboratories and National Cheng Kung University’s Tainan Hydraulics Laboratory.
The team also collaborates with Wanchi Steel Industrial Co （萬機鋼鐵） on technological matters.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 喜凱亞渡假村 一次法拍271戶
- 繼北投公園後！ 「暴鯉龍」讓這裡擠滿抓寶人潮
- 朵朵小語 暗影之比要
- 國防大學歧視愛滋生 百萬罰定了
- 警尋失竊手機 人高草叢內發現「現代原始人」
- 麻豆文旦節開幕 大柚燈「亮」相
- 投票率未過半 否決南澳鄉長罷免案
- 芬蘭將推基本收入 每月發19K測試
- 總統教育獎得主 祖父母節思念亡嬤
- 蔡少芬一張照片 洗白南韓女偶像塌鼻傳說
- 皇家牛棚紀錄 起點句點都很台
- 「被外星人攻擊」沒人理 火攻法院判刑
- 第三代創意求變 清香珍吐司「超紅」
- 網友打game遇到「畢書盡」 釣出Bii爽快承認：是我
- 今年退票恐破千億 7年來最高
- 逃犯背3罪 警埋伏半天又起獲槍毒
- 中職》周思齊又跌倒了 這次是在內野
- 毒犯遍尋「空氣何太太」 不聽勸襲警
- 孔侑《屍速》登韓影史第13名 幹掉元斌有希望
- 大師兄「打賞」55萬 蘇澳海事回禮了
- 〈愛情軍師團〉8月徵文啟事
- 苗縣五福廟「拿供品」 約 30秒拿光
- 蘇智傑DH稱職 3打點進帳
- 紐黑文女網賽》延續打謝熱力 莊佳容連2年爭冠
- 力爭上游 單親姊弟獲家扶助學
- 老公有小三 1999來電五花八門
- 送竹子存錢筒 國小校長教新生儲蓄
- 看護陪伴 李宜昀當病嬤的大樹
- 別再笑台灣人喪屍！日本人遇到「乘龍」一樣瘋...
- 演心機女偷師「她」 袁詠琳慘遭PTT黑特
- 竹市湳雅公園 廢農地變空品淨化區
- 北台南家扶頒助學金 1001生受惠
- 轉型正義工程》學者籲建構歷史衝突地點資料庫
- 柯Ｐ手作麻糬 拉抬延三商圈買氣
- 原民射箭賽 紙山豬當靶
- 鯨向海／有人終將指認
- 復育德高嶺百年梯田 不種稻改拚觀光
- 原民童拾狗不昧 請遊客轉交警方卻被暗槓
- 中秋來了！ 國健署提供「健康吃月餅5撇步」
- 星期專論》遷校遷村，最後是無處可遷！
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Researchers harness power of the sea
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email