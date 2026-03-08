中英對照讀新聞》SpaceX prioritizes lunar ’self-growing city’ over Mars project, Musk says馬斯克表示 SpaceX將月球「自我生長城市」置於火星計畫之上

SpaceX的太空殖民目標將從火星轉移至月球。（路透）

◎林家宇

Elon Musk said on Sunday that SpaceX has shifted its focus to building a "self‑growing city" on the moon, which could be achieved in less than 10 years.

伊隆．馬斯克表示，SpaceX已經將重心轉移至建造一座月球上的「自我生長城市」，預料這項目標能夠在不到10年內達成。

SpaceX still intends to start on Musk’s long-held ambition of a city on Mars within five to seven years, he wrote on his X social media platform, "but the overriding priority is securing the future of civilization and the Moon is faster".

馬斯克在社群媒體平台X寫道，SpaceX仍有意展開其在5至7年內建造火星城市的長久雄心，「但重中之重是要保障文明的未來，月球會是更快的途徑」。

Musk’s comments echo a Wall Street Journal report on Friday, which said SpaceX has told investors it would prioritize going to the moon and attempt a trip to Mars at a later time, targeting March 2027 for an uncrewed lunar landing.

馬斯克的評論附和了華爾街日報週五的報導，當中寫道，SpaceX已告知投資人將優先飛往月球，目標是在2027年3月完成無人月球降落，後續才會嘗試前往火星。

This marks a shift from Musk’s long-standing focus on Mars as SpaceX’s primary destination. As recently as last year, he said the company aimed to launch an uncrewed Mars mission by the end of 2026.

這顯示出馬斯克長期將火星視為SpaceX主要目的地的目標出現轉變。就在去年，他提到的目標是在2026年底進行無人火星任務。

新聞辭典

override：動詞，凌駕。例句：The members’ safety overrides all other considerations in this mission.（成員們在這起行動中的安全高於一切。）

primary：形容詞，主要的、最重要的。例句：Inflation will be the primary issue in the national election this year.（通膨會是今年全國大選的主要議題。）

