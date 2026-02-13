為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Tokyo may get a third airport 東京也許會有第3座機場

    2026/02/13 05:30
    2025年4月26日拍攝的畫面顯示，日本東京羽田機場的出發大廳擠滿趁日本黃金週長假出遊的旅客。（彭博社）

    2025年4月26日拍攝的畫面顯示，日本東京羽田機場的出發大廳擠滿趁日本黃金週長假出遊的旅客。（彭博社）

    ◎ 張沛元

    Japan is already pushing Narita and Haneda to their limits, with projections showing both airports may reach maximum capacity by 2050 even after Narita’s ¥670 billion expansion.

    日本已將（東京的）成田機場與羽田機場逼到極限，預測顯示，即便是在成田機場斥資6700億日圓擴建後，這2座機場仍可能在2050年以前達到最大量能。

    That is why officials are considering a third airport for Tokyo, and the leading candidate is Ibaraki.

    正因如此，官員正在考慮為東京闢設第3座機場，首選是茨城（機場）。

    Unlike building a brand-new site, Ibaraki already has an underused airport that could be expanded, offering cheaper land and existing rail links like the Joban Line.

    與蓋1座全新的機場不同的是，茨城本就有1座使用率低、但可擴建的機場，地價低廉，還有像常磐線等現有鐵路路線。

    Supporters say Ibaraki is actually closer to Tokyo than many realize, especially from the Kashiwa area, and could be connected with faster express services to central Tokyo.

    支持者說，茨城機場其實比許多人以為的更靠近東京，特別是從（東京附近的千業縣）柏市一帶，能搭乘較快的快車前往東京市中心。

    新聞辭典

    push someone to their limit(s)：慣用語，將…逼到極限。例句：New corporate regulations are expected to push more employees to their limits.（預料新的公司章程將把更多員工逼到極限。）

    underused：形容詞，使用不多的，未被充分利用的。例句：There are a lot of underused airports around the island.（島上有許多閒置的機場。）

