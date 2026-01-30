中英對照讀新聞》Nara Prison gets second chance as luxury hotel and history museum 改建為奢華飯店與歷史博物館 奈良監獄重獲新生

日本奈良監獄將改建為奢華飯店。圖為2026年1月14日在奈良市名勝東大寺外拍攝的遊客與鹿群。（美聯社）

◎ 張沛元

A ryokan and inn operator has unveiled an ambitious plan to attract visitors to a sprawling complex in the ancient capital of Nara that people wanted to avoid at all costs a century ago.

一家經營日式旅館與客棧的業者已揭櫫一項雄心勃勃的計劃，以吸引遊客造訪古都奈良的一處在一個世紀前被人避之唯恐不及的龐大建築群。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Nara Prison Museum is scheduled to open on April 27 within the grounds of the nationally designated important cultural property, the former Nara Prison.

座落於（日本）國家指定重要文化遺產－－前奈良監獄－－的土地範圍的「奈良監獄博物館」，預定4月27日開幕。

Later in the year, the company will also launch the Hoshinoya Nara Prison, a 48-room luxury hotel within the same site.

同年稍後，該飯店營運業者還將在同一地點，推出有48間客房的奢華飯店「虹夕諾雅奈良監獄」。

According to the plan, several buildings on the north side of the grounds, will be converted into a museum complex featuring exhibition halls, a cafe and a shop selling original goods.

根據該計劃，在前監獄土地範圍的北側的幾棟建築，將被改造成一家複合式博物館，內有多個展廳、一間咖啡館，以及一家販售原創商品的商店。

新聞辭典

unveil：動詞，揭幕，（首度）展示，介紹，推出；將…公諸於世。例句：U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the Great Healthcare Plan to lower costs and deliver money directly to the people.（美國總統川普揭櫫「偉大醫療保健計劃」，以降低成本與直接發錢給人民。）

at all cost(s)：慣用語，不惜任何代價；無論如何。例句：The incumbent president ran a campaign at all costs to get reelected.（現任總統拚了老命競選以便連任。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法