    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Demon Slayer’ movie director aimed to deliver nonstop demon battles「鬼滅之刃」劇場版導演以呈現無止盡的惡鬼戰鬥為目標

    2026/01/25 05:30
    「鬼滅之刃劇場版 無限城篇」在全球創下票房佳績。（路透）

    「鬼滅之刃劇場版 無限城篇」在全球創下票房佳績。（路透）

    ◎林家宇

    For the Japanese action-packed anime film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle," chief director Hikaru Kondo set out to deliver something he’d never seen on screen before: relentless, back-to-back battles inside a demon-filled castle.

    對於充滿動作場面的動畫電影「鬼滅之刃劇場版 無限城篇」來說，總導演近藤光試圖呈現出他自己從未在大螢幕上觀賞過的景象：在滿是惡鬼的城堡中無盡、接二連三的戰鬥。

    “I was trying to find examples or other films that were similar, that had a similar kind of composition or format, I guess you could say to ours, and I couldn’t,” Kondo told Reuters.

    近藤光向路透表示：「我試著尋找範例或其它類似的電影，與我們的作品有著近似的構成或表現形式，但一無所獲。」

    The already surging global popularity of the manga and anime series “Demon Slayer” laid the groundwork for “Infinity Castle” to become the highest-grossing international film ever in the U.S. and land at the top of the Japanese box office.

    已在全球掀起高人氣的漫畫、動畫系列「鬼滅之刃」，為「無限城」成為美國史上最高票房國際影片，以及登上日本票房榜首奠定基礎。

    The film, which arrived in Japanese theaters last July, earned a Golden Globe nomination for best animated film.

    這部已於去年7月在日本上映的電影，還獲得了金球獎最佳動畫片提名。

    新聞辭典

    relentless：形容詞，不停的、不減的。例句：His pursuit of the authentic aesthetic is relentless.（他對真實美學的追求不懈。）

    composition：名詞，組成、構成。例句：The composition of the committee includes various industrial representatives.（委員會的組成包含各式各樣的產業代表。）

