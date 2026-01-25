中英對照讀新聞》Demon Slayer’ movie director aimed to deliver nonstop demon battles「鬼滅之刃」劇場版導演以呈現無止盡的惡鬼戰鬥為目標

「鬼滅之刃劇場版 無限城篇」在全球創下票房佳績。（路透）

◎林家宇

For the Japanese action-packed anime film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle," chief director Hikaru Kondo set out to deliver something he’d never seen on screen before: relentless, back-to-back battles inside a demon-filled castle.

對於充滿動作場面的動畫電影「鬼滅之刃劇場版 無限城篇」來說，總導演近藤光試圖呈現出他自己從未在大螢幕上觀賞過的景象：在滿是惡鬼的城堡中無盡、接二連三的戰鬥。

請繼續往下閱讀...

“I was trying to find examples or other films that were similar, that had a similar kind of composition or format, I guess you could say to ours, and I couldn’t,” Kondo told Reuters.

近藤光向路透表示：「我試著尋找範例或其它類似的電影，與我們的作品有著近似的構成或表現形式，但一無所獲。」

The already surging global popularity of the manga and anime series “Demon Slayer” laid the groundwork for “Infinity Castle” to become the highest-grossing international film ever in the U.S. and land at the top of the Japanese box office.

已在全球掀起高人氣的漫畫、動畫系列「鬼滅之刃」，為「無限城」成為美國史上最高票房國際影片，以及登上日本票房榜首奠定基礎。

The film, which arrived in Japanese theaters last July, earned a Golden Globe nomination for best animated film.

這部已於去年7月在日本上映的電影，還獲得了金球獎最佳動畫片提名。

新聞辭典

relentless：形容詞，不停的、不減的。例句：His pursuit of the authentic aesthetic is relentless.（他對真實美學的追求不懈。）

composition：名詞，組成、構成。例句：The composition of the committee includes various industrial representatives.（委員會的組成包含各式各樣的產業代表。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法