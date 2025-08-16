中英對照讀新聞》Scientists find 74-million-year-old mammal fossil in Chile 科學家在智利發現7400萬年前的哺乳類化石

由智利大學發布的插圖，描繪了生活在大約7400萬年前白堊紀晚期的動物「尤瑟瑞姆壓碎獸」。其體重估計約為30到40公克。（法新社）

2025/08/16 05:30

◎ 國際新聞中心

Scientists have discovered the fossil of a tiny mouse-sized mammal that lived in the time of the dinosaurs in Chilean Patagonia.

科學家們在智利巴塔哥尼亞地區發現了一種生活在恐龍時代、體型僅有老鼠大小的哺乳動物化石。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"Yeutherium pressor" weighed between 30 and 40 grams and lived in the Upper Cretaceous period, about 74 million years ago.

這種名為「尤瑟瑞姆壓碎獸」的生物體重約30至40公克，生存於約7400萬年前的白堊紀晚期。

It is the smallest mammal ever found in this region of South America, dating back to the era when it was part of a continental land mass known as Gondwana.

牠是南美洲地區迄今發現體型最小的哺乳動物，可追溯至該地區仍屬岡瓦納超大陸的時期。

Despites its similarity to a small rodent, "Yeutherium pressor" was a mammal that must have laid eggs, like the platypus, or carried its young in a pouch like kangaroos or opossums.

儘管外形類似小型囓齒動物，但「尤瑟瑞姆壓碎獸」是一種哺乳動物，會像鴨嘴獸般產卵，或是像袋鼠或負鼠以育兒袋攜帶幼崽。

新聞辭典

Gondwana：岡瓦納。地質學術語，指遠古時期存在的超級大陸，約在1.8億年前開始分裂，最終形成現今的南半球大陸塊（如南美洲、非洲、南極洲等）。例句："Fossils of similar prehistoric plants found in South America and Africa support the theory that these landmasses were once connected as part of Gondwana." （在南美洲和非洲發現的相似史前植物化石，佐證了這些陸塊曾同屬岡瓦納大陸的理論。 ）

pouch：名詞，小囊、小袋子、（動物身上的）育兒袋、眼袋。例句：He has dark pouches under his eyes from lack of sleep.（他因為睡眠不足，眼睛下方有黑眼袋。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法