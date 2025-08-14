中英對照讀新聞》Rat earns world record for sniffing landmines in Cambodia 柬埔寨老鼠嗅查地雷 創下世界紀錄

探雷鼠羅寧嗅查出逾百枚地雷和未爆彈，創下世界紀錄。（法新社）

2025/08/14 05:30

◎ 孫宇青

A landmine-hunting rat in Cambodia has set a new world record by sniffing out more than 100 mines and pieces of unexploded ordnance, a charity said.

一家慈善機構表示，柬埔寨一隻探雷鼠嗅出100多枚地雷和未爆彈，創下1項新的世界紀錄。

Ronin, a giant African pouched rat, has tracked down 109 landmines and 15 other potentially deadly war remnants since his deployment to northern Preah Vihear province in August 2021, the Belgian charity APOPO said in a statement.

比利時慈善機構APOPO在聲明中表示，非洲巨鼠羅寧自2021年8月被派往柬埔寨北部普里維希省以來，已追蹤到109枚地雷和15枚其他可能致命的戰爭遺留物。

Five-year-old Ronin has been named the most successful Mine Detection Rat in the organisation’s history.

5歲的羅寧被評為該組織史上最成功的「探雷鼠」。

"He’s not just an asset, he’s a valued partner and colleague," Phanny, Ronin’s handler, said in the statement.（AFP）

羅寧的訓練員費尼在聲明中表示：「牠不僅僅是一項資產，還是一位寶貴的合作夥伴和同事。」（法新社）

新聞辭典

sniff：動詞或名詞，嗅聞；抽鼻子；輕蔑地說。例句：Johnny sniffs his t-shirts to see if it needs washing.（強尼聞了聞他的襯衫，看看是否需要洗。）

handler：名詞，馴獸師。例句：Johnny is an expert police dog handler.（強尼是一位專業的警犬訓導員。）

