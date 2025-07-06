中英對照讀新聞》Denis Villeneuve to direct the next ’James Bond’ movie丹尼．維勒納夫將執導下一部「詹姆士．龐德」電影

加拿大導演丹尼．維勒納夫將執導新的007系列電影。（路透）

2025/07/06 05:30

◎林家宇

Oscar-nominated Denis Villeneuve will direct the next "James Bond" film, Amazon’s MGM Studios said on Wednesday, taking charge of one of Hollywood’s most enigmatic spies and longest-running movie series.

亞馬遜旗下片商米高梅宣布，曾獲奧斯卡提名的丹尼．維勒納夫將執導下一部「詹姆士．龐德」電影，肩負起好萊塢最神秘特務及最悠久電影系列重擔。

Villeneuve, the Canadian film director and writer, has earned critical acclaim for films such as "Sicario," "Dune," "Dune: Part Two," "Blade Runner 2049," and "Arrival".

加拿大電影導演、編劇維勒納夫以「怒火邊界」、「沙丘」、「沙丘：第二部」、「銀翼殺手2049」與「異星入境」等片贏得評論界讚譽。

He was nominated for Best Director at the 2017 Oscars for sci-fi film "Arrival", which starred Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, and for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Dune", based on author Frank Herbert’s highly acclaimed 1965 novel of the same name, at the 2022 Oscars.

他曾以科幻片「異星入境」入圍2017年奧斯卡最佳導演，該片由艾美．亞當斯與傑瑞米．雷納主演，以及以「沙丘」入圍2022年奧斯卡最佳改編劇本。此片改編自1965年作家法蘭克．赫伯特聲名遠播的同名小說。

"I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility," Villeneuve said in a statement.

維勒納夫聲明表示，「我是一名龐德死忠粉絲。對我來說，他具有神聖地位。我想要彰顯傳統並為許多即將到來的新挑戰敞開道路。這是一項重大的責任。」

新聞辭典

enigmatic：形容詞，神秘的、費解的。例句：Her artworks are known for enigmatic representations.（她的藝術作品以隱諱難解的表現形式聞名）

acclaim：名詞，讚譽、擁戴。例句：The new CEO has earned widespread acclaim for his decision-making and vision.（新任執行長的決策和眼界獲得廣泛讚賞）

