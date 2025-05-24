中英對照讀新聞》Swiss watchdog orders Booking.com to lower hotel commissions瑞士監管機關下令Booking.com調降旅館佣金

手機上的Booking.com應用程式圖示。（路透）

2025/05/24 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

Switzerland’s price watchdog on Wednesday ordered travel platform Booking.com to lower its "abusively high" hotel commissions by almost one quarter.

瑞士價格監管機關週三命令旅遊平台Booking.com將其「過高的」旅館佣金調降近四分之一。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The price regulator said in a statement that it had contacted the US-owned platform to seek an amicable solution, but that the effort had been unsuccessful "despite intense negotiations".

該價格監管機關在一份聲明中表示，已與這家美國平台取得聯繫，尋求合意解決方案，但「儘管經過密集的談判」，此一努力仍未成功。

The watchdog said that after an analysis, it had concluded that "the commission rates applied by the company to Swiss hotels were abusively high".

該監管機關說，經過分析後，其結論是「該公司對瑞士旅館收取的佣金率過高」。

It ordered Booking.com to lower its commission rates by almost one quarter on average within three months.

它命令Booking.com在三個月內將其佣金率平均降低近四分之一。

Booking.com, headquartered in Amsterdam and a Dutch subsidiary of US travel group Booking Holdings, said it would appeal to Switzerland’s Federal Administrative Court.

Booking.com表示，將向瑞士聯邦行政法院提出上訴，該公司總部位於阿姆斯特丹，隸屬於美國旅遊集團Booking Holdings的荷蘭子公司。

"We do not agree with forcibly reducing the cost of a product that is entirely optional" the company said.

該公司說：「我們不同意強制降低一項完全具有選擇性的產品的成本。」

新聞辭典

abusively high：過高的。例句：The government is investigating whether the electricity tariffs are abusively high during peak seasons.

（政府正在調查高峰期的電價是否過高。）

amicable solution：合意解決方案。指透過協商或談判達成雙方都能接受的解決方式，避免衝突或法律行動。例句：The two companies reached an amicable solution after weeks of negotiation, avoiding a costly lawsuit.（兩家公司在數週談判後達成合意解決方案，避免了昂貴的訴訟。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法