中英對照讀新聞》Billy Bob Thornton didn’t want to be ‘the guy trying to kill Tom Cruise’ 比利．鮑勃．松頓不想當「試圖殺掉湯姆．克魯斯的那個傢伙」

Billy Bob Thornton doesn’t mind playing a bad guy, but there are some lines he will draw.

比利．鮑勃．松頓不介意飾演壞蛋，但他也有一些底線。

In an interview on the Bingeworthy podcast, the acclaimed actor talked about turning down roles as a villain in two notable films

這位備受讚譽的演員在Bingeworthy播客的訪問中，論及婉拒在2部知名電影中飾演反派角色。

Thornton said he was approached to play Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin, in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man.” Years later, he was up for the role of the villain in “Mission: Impossible 3.”

松頓表示，他曾被找上在山姆．萊米的《蜘蛛人》中，飾演又名「綠惡魔」的諾曼．奧斯朋。數年後，他考慮在《不可能的任務3》中飾演反派。

“I don’t have much interest in those kinds of roles,” he said. “With the Green Goblin, I didn’t feel like getting up at 4 a.m. for five or six hours of makeup… And with ‘Mission: Impossible III,’ I didn’t want to be the guy trying to kill Tom Cruise. If you’re the bad guy in a big movie like that, audiences remember it forever.”

「我對這類角色沒有太大興趣，」他說。「（不演）綠惡魔是（因為）我不想為了5、6個小時的梳化而得在清晨4點起床…至於（不拍）《不可能的任務3》是我不想成為那個試圖殺掉湯姆．克魯斯的傢伙。你若在這種大片演反派，會被觀眾記一輩子」。

新聞辭典

draw the line：片語，畫界線，設限，絕不做。例句：The case of Mahmoud Khalil could ultimately test where immigration courts draw the line between protected free speech and alleged support for groups the United States calls terrorists.（馬哈茂德．哈里爾的案件可能最終考驗移民法庭如何在受到保障的言論自由，與所謂的支持被美國視為恐怖分子的團體之間，劃清界限。）

turn down：片語，拒絕（提議或請求）。例句：She turned down the job offer and regretted it after that.（她拒絕該工作邀約，之後後悔了。）

