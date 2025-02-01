中英對照讀新聞》A Canadian freighter gets trapped in ice on Lake Erie一艘加拿大貨輪受困伊利湖冰中

23日受困於美國伊利湖冰中待援的加拿大貨輪「馬尼圖林號」。（美聯社）

2025/02/01 05:30

◎周虹汶

A Canadian freighter with 17 people on board got stuck in the ice on Lake Erie while departing Buffalo, according to the Coast Guard, which arrived with icebreaking equipment Thursday to begin freeing the vessel.

據海岸巡防隊所述，一艘載有17人的加拿大貨輪在離開水牛城時被困於伊利湖冰中，該隊週四帶著破冰設備抵達，開始解救這艘船。

The 663-foot Manitoulin had dropped off a load of wheat and was heading back to Sarnia, Ontario, on Wednesday when it became stuck in ice that was rapidly forming in sub-zero temperatures off the Buffalo shoreline. It remained there through Thursday, creating a striking sight on the lake, surrounded on all sides by ice and snow.

這艘663英尺長的「馬尼圖林號」週三卸下一船小麥，正返回安大略省薩尼亞市時，被困在水牛城海岸線外零度以下溫度迅速形成的冰中。它一直待在那裡直到週四，週邊全被冰雪包圍，在該湖面上形成了一個引人注目的景象。

"We just haven’t had a bad winter in quite a while. So now that we’ve had one and people haven’t seen this for a bit, they’re like ’what’s going on?’" said Paul Angelillo, a search and rescue specialist with the Coast Guard in Buffalo.

水牛城海巡隊搜救專家保羅．安傑利洛說，「我們已經很久沒有過糟糕的冬天。所以現在我們有了一個，人們有段時間沒見過這個，他們會想『發生了什麼事？』」

Great Lakes freighters typically are able to navigate surface ice in the winter, but occasionally encounter ice that’s too hard or thick to break through, he said.

他說，五大湖貨輪通常冬季能夠在表層冰上航行，但偶爾遇到太硬或太厚而無法突破的冰層。

新聞辭典

drop off：片語動詞，指入睡、減少、下降、汽車捎帶。例句：I dropped my luggage off at the hotel and went sightseeing.（我把行李放在飯店後就去觀光了。）

striking：形容詞，指異乎尋常的、驚人的、引人注目的、很有魅力的。例句：She bears a striking resemblance to her father.（她酷似她的父親。）

