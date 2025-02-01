為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》A Canadian freighter gets trapped in ice on Lake Erie一艘加拿大貨輪受困伊利湖冰中

    23日受困於美國伊利湖冰中待援的加拿大貨輪「馬尼圖林號」。（美聯社）

    23日受困於美國伊利湖冰中待援的加拿大貨輪「馬尼圖林號」。（美聯社）

    2025/02/01 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    A Canadian freighter with 17 people on board got stuck in the ice on Lake Erie while departing Buffalo, according to the Coast Guard, which arrived with icebreaking equipment Thursday to begin freeing the vessel.

    據海岸巡防隊所述，一艘載有17人的加拿大貨輪在離開水牛城時被困於伊利湖冰中，該隊週四帶著破冰設備抵達，開始解救這艘船。

    The 663-foot Manitoulin had dropped off a load of wheat and was heading back to Sarnia, Ontario, on Wednesday when it became stuck in ice that was rapidly forming in sub-zero temperatures off the Buffalo shoreline. It remained there through Thursday, creating a striking sight on the lake, surrounded on all sides by ice and snow.

    這艘663英尺長的「馬尼圖林號」週三卸下一船小麥，正返回安大略省薩尼亞市時，被困在水牛城海岸線外零度以下溫度迅速形成的冰中。它一直待在那裡直到週四，週邊全被冰雪包圍，在該湖面上形成了一個引人注目的景象。

    "We just haven’t had a bad winter in quite a while. So now that we’ve had one and people haven’t seen this for a bit, they’re like ’what’s going on?’" said Paul Angelillo, a search and rescue specialist with the Coast Guard in Buffalo.

    水牛城海巡隊搜救專家保羅．安傑利洛說，「我們已經很久沒有過糟糕的冬天。所以現在我們有了一個，人們有段時間沒見過這個，他們會想『發生了什麼事？』」

    Great Lakes freighters typically are able to navigate surface ice in the winter, but occasionally encounter ice that’s too hard or thick to break through, he said.

    他說，五大湖貨輪通常冬季能夠在表層冰上航行，但偶爾遇到太硬或太厚而無法突破的冰層。

    新聞辭典

    drop off：片語動詞，指入睡、減少、下降、汽車捎帶。例句：I dropped my luggage off at the hotel and went sightseeing.（我把行李放在飯店後就去觀光了。）

    striking：形容詞，指異乎尋常的、驚人的、引人注目的、很有魅力的。例句：She bears a striking resemblance to her father.（她酷似她的父親。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播