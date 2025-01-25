中英對照讀新聞》Mittens the cat is mistakenly left on a plane and becomes a frequent flyer 貓咪「米滕斯」被誤留飛機上 並成為飛行常客

緬因貓「米滕斯」14日重回主人懷抱。圖為牠22日和家人在澳洲墨爾本新家的安心模樣。（美聯社）

2025/01/25 05:30

◎ 周虹汶

A Maine coon cat named Mittens became an accidental jetsetter this month when her cage was overlooked in a plane cargo hold and she made three trips in 24 hours between New Zealand and Australia.

1隻名為「米滕斯」的緬因貓，本月意外成為環遊世界享樂的闊太太，當時牠的籠子在飛機貨艙沒被注意到，牠就在24小時內於紐西蘭和澳洲之間旅行了3次。

Mittens, 8, was booked for one-way travel with her family from Christchurch, New Zealand to their new home in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 13. But owner Margo Neas said Wednesday that as she waited for Mittens to be unloaded from the plane’s freight area, three hours passed with no sign of the cat.

8歲的「米滕斯」預訂1月13日與其家人，從紐西蘭基督城飛往澳洲墨爾本新家的單程旅行。但飼主瑪戈‧尼斯週三說，當她等著飛機貨運區把米滕斯卸下，3小時過去，卻不見這隻貓的蹤影。

It was then that ground staff told Neas the plane had returned to New Zealand — with Mittens still on board.

就在那時，地勤人員告訴尼斯，該機已返回紐西蘭—包括還在機上的米滕斯。

But the saga had a happy ending. The pet moving company that Neas used to arrange Mittens’ travel met the cat on her return to Christchurch and ensured she was back on the plane for another trip to Melbourne — this time just one way.

但這個傳奇事件有個美好結局。尼斯用來安排米滕斯旅行的寵物搬家公司，在這隻貓回基督城的返程遇到牠，並確保牠回到機上並再次前往墨爾本—這次只是單程。

“She basically just ran into my arms and just snuggled up in here and just did the biggest cuddles of all time,” Neas said.

尼斯說，「牠基本上就只是跑進我的懷裡，緊貼依偎在這兒，還給了有史以來最大的擁抱。」

新聞辭典

snuggle：動詞，指舒適地依偎、躺下。例句：She was just snuggling down into her warm bed when her phone rang.（她才剛躺進溫暖的被窩，電話就響了。）

cuddle：動詞，指摟抱、貼著身睡。例句：I cuddled my cat in my arms.（我抱著我的貓。）

