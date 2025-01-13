中英對照讀新聞》Japanese, Koreans bottom of global love life survey 日本、韓國人在全球愛情生活調查中墊底

根據巴黎總部的益普索 (Ipsos) 發布的調查，在31個國家的民調中，只有37%的日本受訪者對性與愛情生活感到滿意，而排名最高的印度與墨西哥受訪者則有76%表示滿意。（法新社）

2025/01/13 05:30

◎陳成良

Japanese people are the least satisfied with their sex and romantic lives, closely followed by South Koreans, a global survey by a French research firm showed.

根據一家法國研究公司的全球調查，日本人對其性生活與浪漫生活的滿意度最低，而緊隨其後的是韓國人。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The two Asian rivals are grappling with a similar demographic crisis with their chronically - and dangerously, as authorities warn - low birth rates.

這兩個亞洲對手正面臨相似的人口危機，長期以來出生率偏低，而當局警告這種狀況已經非常危險。

The poll of 31 countries, conducted by Paris-headquartered Ipsos, showed this week that just 37 per cent of Japanese respondents derive satisfaction from sex and romance, versus the 76 per cent of top-ranked Indians and Mexicans.

根據總部位於巴黎的益普索本週發布的一項涵蓋31國的調查，只有37%的日本受訪者對性生活和浪漫生活感到滿意，而印度和墨西哥的滿意比例則高達76%，位居榜首。

Similarly displeased are South Koreans, whose sexual satisfaction was the second worst at 45 per cent.

韓國人的滿意度也偏低，性生活滿意度僅達45%，在調查中排名倒數第二。

In June, Japan’s health ministry described the nation’s birth rate as "critical" as it stood at 1.20 last year, hitting a record low for the eighth straight year.

6月，日本厚生勞動省將該國的出生率形容為「危急」，因為去年出生率僅為1.20，連續8年刷新最低紀錄。

新聞辭典

grapple with：片語，盡力解決；設法對付；盡量克服。例句：Many developed countries are grappling with falling birth rates.（許多已開發國家正在設法解決出生率下降問題。）

derive：動詞，從…中獲得；提取。例句：The company derives its revenue from advertising. （這家公司從廣告中獲取收入。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法