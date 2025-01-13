中英對照讀新聞》Japanese, Koreans bottom of global love life survey 日本、韓國人在全球愛情生活調查中墊底
根據巴黎總部的益普索 (Ipsos) 發布的調查，在31個國家的民調中，只有37%的日本受訪者對性與愛情生活感到滿意，而排名最高的印度與墨西哥受訪者則有76%表示滿意。（法新社）
◎陳成良
Japanese people are the least satisfied with their sex and romantic lives, closely followed by South Koreans, a global survey by a French research firm showed.
根據一家法國研究公司的全球調查，日本人對其性生活與浪漫生活的滿意度最低，而緊隨其後的是韓國人。
The two Asian rivals are grappling with a similar demographic crisis with their chronically - and dangerously, as authorities warn - low birth rates.
這兩個亞洲對手正面臨相似的人口危機，長期以來出生率偏低，而當局警告這種狀況已經非常危險。
The poll of 31 countries, conducted by Paris-headquartered Ipsos, showed this week that just 37 per cent of Japanese respondents derive satisfaction from sex and romance, versus the 76 per cent of top-ranked Indians and Mexicans.
根據總部位於巴黎的益普索本週發布的一項涵蓋31國的調查，只有37%的日本受訪者對性生活和浪漫生活感到滿意，而印度和墨西哥的滿意比例則高達76%，位居榜首。
Similarly displeased are South Koreans, whose sexual satisfaction was the second worst at 45 per cent.
韓國人的滿意度也偏低，性生活滿意度僅達45%，在調查中排名倒數第二。
In June, Japan’s health ministry described the nation’s birth rate as "critical" as it stood at 1.20 last year, hitting a record low for the eighth straight year.
6月，日本厚生勞動省將該國的出生率形容為「危急」，因為去年出生率僅為1.20，連續8年刷新最低紀錄。
新聞辭典
grapple with：片語，盡力解決；設法對付；盡量克服。例句：Many developed countries are grappling with falling birth rates.（許多已開發國家正在設法解決出生率下降問題。）
derive：動詞，從…中獲得；提取。例句：The company derives its revenue from advertising. （這家公司從廣告中獲取收入。）