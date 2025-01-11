中英對照讀新聞》It’s Christmas for the elephants as unsold trees are fed to the animals at Berlin Zoo 這是大象的耶誕節，柏林動物園將賣不完的樹拿來餵動物

德國柏林動物園內的大象正在玩弄一顆耶誕樹。（法新社）

2025/01/11 05:30

◎ 周虹汶

For the elephants and others at the Berlin Zoo, it’s finally time to unwrap their Christmas presents.

對於柏林動物園的大象和其他動物來說，終於到了打開牠們耶誕禮物的時間了。

Trees that didn’t find a home this festive season were given to some of the animals on Friday in what has become an annual event. Elephants tore off branches with their trunks, lobbing them around their enclosure or eating the greenery.

耶誕節和新年節期沒找到家的樹木，週五在已成一年一度的活動中給了一些動物。大象用象鼻扯裂樹枝，將它們扔到圍欄周圍或吃掉青枝綠葉。

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.

該動物園只拿特定供應商的新鮮未售出樹木。它不接受公眾提供的樹，因為這些樹可能含有化學物質或剩餘的裝飾品。

“They don’t just serve as food, they are also used to keep the animals occupied,” said Florian Sicks, the zoo’s curator for mammals.

該園哺乳動物館館長弗洛里安．西克斯說，「它們不僅可以當食物，還可以用來讓動物有事做。」

“The animals can fight with them, they can rub themselves against them, they can throw themselves over them and do various other things with these fir trees,” he added. “And so we enrich the animals’ everyday lives, which they are very happy about.”

「動物可以和樹木打架，可以在樹木上磨蹭，可以把自己扔到樹木上頭，並用這些樅樹做各式各樣其他事情」，他補充道。「因此，我們豐富了這些動物的日常生活，牠們對此非常高興。」

新聞辭典

select：動詞，指選擇、挑選；形容詞，指精選的、最優秀的。例句：These activities should be available to all members, not just a select few.（這些活動應該提供所有學生參加，而非特定少數。）

enrich：動詞，指使豐富、使富含、充實。例句：My life was greatly enriched by knowing him.（我的生命因認識他而大大充實。）

