中英對照讀新聞》Macron lauds artisans for restoring Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris馬克宏讚揚工藝師修復巴黎聖母院

2019年遭祝融的巴黎聖母院，經歷5年修復後於12月7日重新對外開放。（路透）

2024/12/08 05:30

◎林家宇

French President Emmanuel Macron praised on Friday the more than 1,000 craftspeople who helped rebuild Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral in what he called "the project of the century", five-and-a-half years after fire gutted the Gothic masterpiece.

法國總統艾曼紐．馬克宏讚揚超過1000名協助重建巴黎聖母院的工藝師。他稱這項歷時五年半，修復遭大火摧毀的哥德式曠世之作的工程為「世紀計畫」。

The 12th-century cathedral, one of the French capital’s most beloved and visited monuments, will reopen its doors next week to tourists and to the Catholic faithful.

這座12世紀的大教堂是法國首都最受熱愛及吸引最多遊客的歷史古蹟，將重新向觀光客和虔誠的天主教徒敞開大門。

"The burning of Notre-Dame was a national wound and you were its remedy, (restoring it) through determination, hard work and commitment."

馬克宏說，「聖母院的大火是一道國家傷痕，而你們則是這道傷口的解藥，透過決心、努力和承諾予以修復」。

It is a far cry from the evening of April 15, 2019, when TV viewers in France and worldwide watched with horror as the cathedral’s roof and spire burst into flames and collapsed in a raging fire that also threatened the main bell towers, which narrowly avoided destruction.

此情此景與2019年4月15日晚間的情景大相逕庭，當時在法國和全球電視前的觀眾，驚恐地看著教堂的屋頂和尖塔在劇烈的火勢中爆出烈焰並倒塌，受到威脅的主鐘樓千鈞一髮地免於崩毀。

新聞辭典

laud：動詞，讚揚、讚賞。例句：The whole nation lauded athletes’ tremendous performence in the Olympic games.（全國讚揚運動員們在奧運賽事的傑出表現）

remedy：名詞，治療、補救。例句：Exercise and music are remedies for most modern people’s tense life.（運動和音樂是多數現代人緊繃生活的良藥）

