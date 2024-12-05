為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Singapore approves edible insects amid food security push 在食品安全運動中 新加坡批准食用昆蟲

    新加坡批准16種昆蟲可供人類食用。（路透檔案照）

    2024/12/05 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    At Singapore’s House of Seafood restaurant, the fish-head curry comes with a side of crunchy crickets, the tofu has bugs crawling out of it and the patrons can’t get enough.

    在新加坡的「螃蟹之家」餐廳，魚頭咖哩配上酥脆的蟋蟀，豆腐裡爬滿蟲蟲，老饕們卻愛不釋口。

    The seaside restaurant is the first eatery to put insects on the menu after the city state’s stringent food authority approved for human consumption 16 species ranging from crickets to grasshoppers, grubs and mealworms after two years of deliberation.

    新加坡嚴格的食品局經過2年審議後，批准16種昆蟲可供人類食用，包括蟋蟀、蚱蜢、蠐螬和麵包蟲等，而這家海濱餐廳是第一家將昆蟲列入菜單的餐館。

    Crickets and other insects have long been enjoyed as street food in Southeast Asia, but not in the wealthy financial hub, where food imports come with strict restrictions for safety and hygiene purposes.

    蟋蟀和其他昆蟲長期以來一直是東南亞的街邊小吃，但在這個富裕的金融中心並非如此，出於安全和衛生原因，當地的食品進口受到嚴格限制。

    In 2019, Singapore declared it was aiming to produce 30% of its nutritional needs by 2030 instead of the current model where 90% of food is imports, and food security expert Paul Teng said insects could certainly help move towards this goal - if people got over "the yuck factor".（Reuters）

    2019年，新加坡宣布到2030年前，要達成30％食品需求自給自足的目標，而非目前90％的食品依賴進口的模式。糧食安全專家鄧保羅（音譯）表示，昆蟲當然可以協助實現此一目標，只要人們可以克服「作嘔反應」。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    patron：名詞，老主顧；資助人。例句：Regular patrons will be invited to our year-end dinner party.（常客將受邀參加我們的年終晚宴。）

    yuck：感嘆詞，呸（表示反感、厭惡）。例句："Yuck! The taste is making me sick!"（「呸！這個味道讓我作嘔！」）

