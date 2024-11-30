中英對照讀新聞》Stolen shoe mystery solved at Japanese kindergarten when security camera catches weasel in the act日本幼兒園鞋子遭竊之謎揭曉，安全攝影機當場抓到黃鼠狼

日本福岡縣古賀市一間幼兒園孩童室內鞋頻頻遭竊，警方11日公布的安全攝影機畫面顯示黃鼠狼做案。（美聯社）

2024/11/30 05:30

◎周虹汶

Police thought a shoe thief was on the loose at a kindergarten in southwestern Japan, until a security camera caught the furry culprit in action.

警方原以為日本西南部一所幼兒園有一名偷鞋賊在逃，直到安全攝影機拍到了這隻毛茸茸的現行犯。

請繼續往下閱讀...

A weasel with a tiny shoe in its mouth was spotted on the video footage after police installed three cameras in the school in the prefecture of Fukuoka.

警方在福岡縣這所學校安裝了三個攝影機後，在影片中發現一隻嘴裡叼著一只小鞋的黃鼠狼。

Teachers and parents had feared it could be a disturbed person with a shoe fetish.

老師和家長原本擔心可能是個有戀鞋癖的精神異常人士。

Weasels are known to stash items and people who keep weasels as pets give them toys so they can hide them.

眾所周知，黃鼠狼會藏匿物品，飼養黃鼠狼當寵物的人會給牠們玩具，這樣牠們就可以把它們藏起來。

The weasel scattered shoes around and took 15 of them before police were called. Six more were taken the following day. The weasel returned Nov. 11 to steal one more shoe. The camera footage of that theft was seen the next day.

這隻黃鼠狼把鞋子散落一地，在警方獲報之前拿走了其中15只。次日又拿6只。11月11日，這隻黃鼠狼又回來多偷了一只鞋子。隔天就被攝影機鏡頭看到行竊。

新聞辭典

culprit：名詞，指被控犯罪的人、罪犯、肇事者、過失者、問題的起因、罪魁禍首。例句：Children in our country are getting much too fat, and sugar and sweets are the main culprits.（我國兒童過肥，糖和甜食是罪魁禍首）。

stash：動詞，指存放、藏匿大量物品；名詞，指藏匿處、藏匿物。例句：He found a stash of heroin in the car.（他發現了藏在車裡的一批海洛因）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法