中英對照讀新聞》China’s Richest Man Lashes Out at PDD, ByteDance for Months of Misery 中國首富為數月的痛苦砲轟拼多多、字節跳動

農夫山泉創辦人鍾晱晱。（法新社）

2024/11/26 05:30

◎魏國金

China’s richest man lashed out at two of the country’s biggest tech giants for fanning online vitriol targeting him and instigating a price war that wiped out tens of billions of market value for his bottled-water empire.

中國首富痛批中國最大的2家科技巨頭，煽動對他的網路酸言酸語，以及發動價格戰，使他的瓶裝水帝國蒸發數百億人民幣市值。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Zhong Shanshan, the founder of Nongfu Spring Co., accused online budget shopping platform PDD Holdings Inc. of disrupting a pricing system. “The price system like Pinduoduo’s does great harm to Chinese brands and industries,” Zhong said.

農夫山泉創辦人鍾晱晱指控網路平價購物平台拼多多控股公司，擾亂價格系統。「像拼多多這樣的價格系統，對中國品牌與產業是一種巨大傷害」，鍾說。

Zhong also demanded an apology from Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd., for tolerating online trolls that wrongfully pitted him against the late founder of rival company Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. in online posts.

他也要求抖音母公司字節跳動創辦人張一鳴，為縱容網路酸民攻擊，發文誤稱他與對手公司杭州娃哈哈集團已故創辦人對立道歉。

“I hope Mr Zhang Yiming, Douyin, Toutiao and and all the media that have hurt me personally with rumors will apologize,” he said.

「我希望張一鳴先生，抖音、今日頭條及一切對我個人有過謠言傷害的媒體道歉，」他說。

新聞辭典

lash out：猛烈抨擊。例句：My supervisor lashed out at me since I was late for work.（我的主管因我上班遲到而對我大發雷霆。）

（online）troll：網路酸民。例句：Don’t let those trolls ruin your day.（別因那些酸民而不開心。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法