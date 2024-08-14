中英對照讀新聞》Messi becomes most capped player in Copa America history梅西成為美洲盃足球賽史上出場次數最多的球員

阿根廷國家足球隊隊長梅西在美洲盃出賽。（法新社）

2024/08/14

Argentina star Lionel Messi became the most-capped player in Copa America history on Thursday as he reached 35 appearances in the opening match of the tournament against Canada.

阿根廷球星萊納爾‧梅西在週四美洲盃足球賽開幕戰對加拿大的比賽，達到出賽第35場，成為美洲盃史上出場次數最多的球員。

The 36-year-old had shared the record with Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone (34 caps) since appearing in the final of the 2021 Copa America in Brazil.

這名36歲球員自從2021年在巴西舉行的美洲盃決賽中出場後，便一直以34場出賽，與智利門將塞吉奧‧利文斯頓並列這項紀錄保持人。

The eight-times Ballon d’Or winner could set more records in this year’s competition － he needs four goals to tie compatriot Norberto Mendez and Brazil’s Zizinho as all-time Copa America scorer with 17 goals.

這名8屆金球獎得主可望在今年的比賽中創造更多紀錄——他再進4個球就能追平同胞諾伯托‧曼德斯和巴西的齊齊尼奧的紀錄，以17個進球數並列美洲盃史上進球王。

Should Argentina win the tournament, Messi would also become the first captain to win back-to-back tournaments. (AFP)

若阿根廷贏得本屆比賽，梅西也將成為首位連續2屆贏得冠軍的隊長。（法新社）

新聞詞典

cap: 名詞，出場次數。例句：The player has earned 50 caps for his national team.（這位球員為他的國家隊出賽了50場。）

tournament: 名詞，錦標賽。例句：They are preparing for the upcoming tournament.（他們正為即將舉行的錦標賽做準備。）

