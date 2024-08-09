中英對照讀新聞》Mt. Fuji views blocked at store, but what about other shops? 這家店的富士山景被擋住了，但其他店呢？

2024年5月10日，一名工作人員在日本勞森超商的河口湖站前店前架設阻擋拍攝富士山美景的黑網。（法新社）

2024/08/09 05:30

◎ 張沛元

A large black plastic sheet was installed in front of a Lawson convenience store here to block views of Mount Fuji and prevent ill-mannered tourists from congregating and annoying locals around the site.

此間一家勞森便利商店前被架設起一面黑色的大塑膠布，藉此擋住富士山景以及阻止無禮遊客在此地聚集與令附近居民困擾。

However, the town of Fuji-Kawagichiko may end up in need of another black sheet.

然而，富士河口湖到頭來恐怕還得再弄一塊黑布。

An increasing number of tourists have already been seen heading to a different Lawson store only about 1 kilometer west that offers a similar view of Japan’s tallest peak.

愈來愈多遊客被看到正轉戰往西僅約1公里、也能看到類似的日本最高峰景色的另一家勞森超商。

Some residents there are bracing for a repeat of the bad behavior from visitors.

部分（在另一家勞森附近的）居民準備面對遊客劣行再現。

新聞辭典

prevent from：片語，阻止，制止。例句：Her illness prevents her from traveling alone.（她因生病無法獨自出遊。）

brace (for/against)：動詞，做好準備。例句：Several suspects arrested in violent protests that erupted after the fatal stabbing of three children in northwest England have appeared in court as officials brace for more clashes over the weekend.（在英格蘭西北部3名孩童遭刺殺身亡後引爆的暴力抗議中被捕的數名嫌犯已出庭，官員們則為週末時恐有更多衝突做好準備。）

