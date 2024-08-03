為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Gizmo the dog went missing in Las Vegas in 2015. He’s been found alive after 9 years狗狗吉茲莫2015年在拉斯維加斯失蹤。9年後被發現牠還活著

寵物犬吉茲莫上月17日和9年不見的主人團圓。（美聯社）

寵物犬吉茲莫上月17日和9年不見的主人團圓。（美聯社）

2024/08/03 05:30

◎周虹汶

Judith Monarrez crumpled onto her kitchen floor and wept when the news arrived in an email: Gizmo, her pet dog missing for nine years, had been found alive.

朱迪思．莫納雷玆癱倒在廚房地板上哭泣，當電子郵件傳來這個消息：她失踪9年的寵物犬吉茲莫被發現還活著。

Monarrez was 28 and living with her parents in 2015 when Gizmo, then 2 years old, slipped past a faulty gate in the backyard of their home in Las Vegas.

2015年，28歲的莫納雷茲和父母住在一起，當時2歲的吉茲莫從他們在拉斯維加斯的住家後院一扇壞掉的大門溜走。

The decade that followed brought a lot of change. Monarrez, now 37, moved into her own home, earned a master’s degree in English, and began her teaching career in higher education. But throughout the years, Monarrez said, she never stopped trying to find Gizmo.

接下來10年帶來了許多改變。現年37歲的莫納雷茲搬進了自己的家、獲得了英語碩士學位，並開始高等教育教學生涯。但莫納雷茲說，這些年來，她從未停止尋找吉茲莫。

Within hours of receiving that email on July 17, Gizmo was back in his owner’s arms. Monarrez was later told that a woman had found the now 11-year-old dog and dropped him off at the vet, where they scanned his microchip, triggering the email notification.

7月17日收到那封電子郵件後的幾個小時內，吉茲莫回到主人懷抱。莫納雷茲後來被告知，一名婦女發現了這隻現年11歲的狗狗，並把牠送到獸醫處，他們在那裡掃描了牠的微晶片，觸發了電子郵件通知。

“Hindsight is 2020,” she said. “I’m so glad I registered his microchip.”

「後見之明是2020年」，她說。「我很高興我曾註冊牠的微晶片。」

新聞辭典

crumple：動詞，指起皺、弄皺、使崩潰、壓垮、顯得萎靡；名詞，指壓痕、皺紋。例句：The disease crumpled her.（病魔使她的身體垮了。）

hindsight：名詞，指後見之明、事後孔明。例句：With the benefit of hindsight, I admit I was wrong in accusing him.（事後看來，我承認當時錯怪了他。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播