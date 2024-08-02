為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Are Americans losing their taste for Starbucks? 美國人正逐漸失去對星巴克興趣嗎？

2015年3月10日在美國加州洛杉磯一家星巴克分店拍攝到的星巴克標誌。（路透檔案照）

2015年3月10日在美國加州洛杉磯一家星巴克分店拍攝到的星巴克標誌。（路透檔案照）

2024/08/02 05:30

◎張沛元

Americans are addicted to caffeine but not to Starbucks, it seems.

看起來，美國人對咖啡因上癮，但對星巴克則不然。

When Chicago writer Natalia Nebel steps out for an espresso, for instance, Starbucks no longer comes to mind, even though she lives within walking distance to two of the coffee chain’s more than 17,000 U.S. stores.

例如，當芝加哥作家娜塔莉．聶貝爾出門去喝杯濃縮咖啡時，浮現腦海的不再是星巴克，即便這個在全美有超過1.7萬多家門市的咖啡連鎖品牌在她住處步行可達範圍內就有2家分店。

Starbucks’ appeal for Nebel faded along with the pandemic. "Once I stopped going, I didn’t really miss it," she said. "The whole concept got old.

星巴克對聶貝爾的吸引力已隨著疫情而消退。「我一旦不再去，就再也不想（去）了，」她說。「整個概念已過時。」

Delaware resident Troy Turner also sees benefits to brewing at home, saying it’s relatively easy, quick and far less expensive to make "significantly better coffee than anything you’d get at Starbucks."

德拉瓦州居民特洛伊．透納也看到在家中泡咖啡的好處，並稱此舉能「相當簡單、迅速與更為省錢地」製作出「遠比在星巴克買到的還要好的咖啡」。

新聞辭典

(be) addicted to：片語，沉迷於，對…上癮。例句：Some of my friends are addicted to online shopping.（我有些朋友沉迷於網購。）

come/spring to mind：片語，毫不費力地想到…，浮現腦海。例句：You’d better not say just about anything that comes to mind during a job interview.（求職面試時最好不要想到啥張口就來。）

