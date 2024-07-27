中英對照讀新聞》Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flips onto its side after crash along suburban Chicago highway奧斯卡．邁耶公司的熱狗車在芝加哥郊區公路上發生車禍後側翻

美國肉製品公司「奧斯卡．邁耶」一輛熱狗車22日於芝加哥郊區的294號州際公路翻覆。（美聯社）

2024/07/27 05:30

◎周虹汶

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile got into a pickle on a Chicago highway.

奧斯卡．邁耶公司一輛熱狗車在芝加哥一條公路上遇到麻煩。

The hot-dog shaped Wienermobile hit a car Monday morning along Interstate 294 and its driver lost control and overcorrected, causing it to roll onto its side near the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.

伊利諾州警說，週一早上，這輛熱狗形狀的熱狗車在294號州際公路撞上一輛汽車，司機失控並矯正過度，以致在芝加哥郊區橡樹溪村附近翻車。

A spokesperson for the Oscar Mayer brand, which has several Wienermobiles, told the Chicago Sun-Times it’s “grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries.”

旗下擁有幾輛熱狗車的奧斯卡．邁耶品牌發言人告訴《芝加哥太陽報》，「很慶幸所有相關人員都安然無恙，無人受傷。」

Video from the crash scene shows that the yellow and orange Wienermobile was later hauled away on a flatbed truck with apparent damage visible on part of the vehicle.

車禍現場影片顯示，這輛黃橙色熱狗車隨後被一輛平板卡車拖走，車子局部有明顯損壞。

新聞辭典

flip：動詞，指快速翻轉、翻閱、輕彈、輕拍、蹦蹦跳跳、為作出決定而擲硬幣、使激動。例句：She flipped all the way to school.（她一路蹦蹦跳跳地去學校。）

pickle：名詞，指醃菜；動詞，指醃漬。例句：The cuecumbers had been pickled in brine.（小黃瓜已在鹽水中醃過了。）get into a pickle指陷入困境、麻煩。例句：Your stubbornness will get you into a pickle every time. （你的固執每次都會讓你陷入困境。）

