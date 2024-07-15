中英對照讀新聞》South Korea bans TikTok hit ’idolising’ Kim Jong Un 南韓禁止「偶像崇拜」金正恩的TikTok爆紅歌曲

北韓金正恩歌頌曲風行TikTok ，南韓依違反國安法禁播。（路透檔案照）

2024/07/15 05:30

◎陳成良

South Korea’s media regulator has banned access to a North Korean propaganda music video that it said idolised and glorified leader Kim Jong-un as a “great leader”.

南韓媒體監管機構已禁止訪問一段北韓宣傳音樂短片，該短片被指將金正恩美化為「偉大領袖」並將其偶像化。

The catchy tune titled Friendly Father has become an unlikely social media hit around the world, going viral on short-form video app TikTok and other platforms.

這首朗朗上口的歌曲「和藹的父親」，在全球範圍內意外成為社群媒體熱門，在短影片應用程式TikTok和其他平台上爆紅。

South Korea’s national security act blocks access to the North’s government websites and media to restrict exposure to the efforts by Kim’s regime to “praise, incite or propagate” its activities.

南韓的國家安全法禁止訪問北韓政府網站和媒體，以限制曝光金正恩政權「讚美、鼓吹或宣傳」其活動的努力。

The regulator, Korea Communications Standards Commission, said in a statement on Monday: “The video is typical content linked to psychological warfare against South Korea, as it was posted on a channel operated to connect with the outside world and mainly focused on unilaterally idolising and glorifying Kim.” (Reuters)

南韓通訊標準委員會週一在一份聲明中表示：「該影片是與針對南韓的心理戰相關的典型內容，因為它被發布在一個與外界聯繫的頻道上，主要集中在片面將金正恩偶像化和美化。」（路透）

新聞辭典

catchy：形容詞，（尤指曲調或歌曲）動聽易記的，朗朗上口。例句：The music in the advertisement was very catchy. （廣告裡的音樂非常容易記起來。）

go viral：慣用語，viral是virus（病毒）的形容詞，go viral（一般常用過去式的went viral，或完成式的has/have gone viral），意指「如病毒般瘋狂散播」，即「爆紅」、「被瘋狂轉載」之意。

