中英對照讀新聞》Some Boston subway trains are now sporting googly eyes一些波士頓地鐵列車現在戴上塑膠大眼睛

美國波士頓地鐵部分列車車頭最近多了一對俏皮大眼睛。（美聯社）

2024/07/13 05:30

◎周虹汶

Subway riders in Boston are playing their own game of “Where’s Waldo?” But instead of searching for a cartoon character with a red and white striped top, they’re on the lookout for subway trains with googly eye decals attached to the front.

波士頓地鐵乘客正在玩自己的「沃爾多在哪裡？」遊戲。但不是尋找穿有紅白條紋上衣的卡通角色，他們密切注意前面附有塑膠大眼睛轉印貼紙的地鐵列車。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The head of transit service said the whimsical decals are attached to a handful of trains and meant to bring a smile to riders’ faces.

該運輸服務的首長說，這個異想天開的轉印紙被貼上少數列車，意在給乘客帶來笑容。

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said a small group of what he described as transit enthusiasts approached the agency with the unusual request to install the eyes on trains. The group even dropped off a package of plastic googly eyes at the MBTA’s headquarters in Boston.

麻薩諸塞灣交通局總經理暨執行長菲利普．英格說，他口中的一小群運輸愛好者向該局提出了將眼睛裝在火車上之不尋常請求。該團體甚至在麻薩諸塞灣交通局位於波士頓的總部放了一包塑膠大眼睛。

“When I saw it it made me laugh,” Eng said. “I thought we could do something like that to have some fun.”

「當我看到時，它讓我笑了」，英格說。 「我認為我們可以做些這種事情來找點樂子。」

新聞辭典

sport：名詞，指體育運動、樂趣消遣、有風度的人、老兄；動詞，指穿戴、裝飾。例句：Be a sport!（拿出點風度來！）

drop off：片語動詞，指入睡、減少、下降。例句：The membership of the club began to drop off.（這家俱樂部的會員人數開始減少。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法