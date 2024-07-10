為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

中英對照讀新聞》Russia testing West’s limits with hybrid campaign: Estonian FM 愛沙尼亞外長：俄羅斯正以複合行動測試西方底線

愛沙尼亞外交部長馬格斯‧薩克納。（歐新社）

愛沙尼亞外交部長馬格斯‧薩克納。（歐新社）

2024/07/10 05:30

◎管淑平

Russia is trying to test the West’s limits by stepping up its hybrid attacks across Europe, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told AFP Monday.

俄羅斯正利用愈加升高其在歐洲各地的複合攻擊，設法測試西方的底線，愛沙尼亞外交部長馬格斯‧薩克納週一告訴法新社。

The warning came after Estonia last week was rattled by a border incident with Russia that saw Moscow remove buoys demarcating their shared frontier on the River Narva.

這項警告是在愛沙尼亞因上週一起與俄羅斯的邊境事件感到不安後提出，該次事件中莫斯科移除劃分雙方在納爾瓦河共同邊界的浮標。

"It was not for us the question only about our border, but also it’s the EU and NATO border as well － so and it was provocative behaviour," he said.

「這不僅事關我國的邊界，這也是歐盟和北約的邊界，所以這是挑釁行為」，他說。

Tsahkna said the West had to understand "that Russia is just pushing the limits and also playing with our fears" of escalating tensions into open conflict. (AFP)

薩克納說，西方須了解，「俄羅斯就是正在挑戰底線，也在玩弄我們擔心緊張局勢升高為公開的衝突」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

hybrid: 形容詞，混合的。例句：The car runs on a hybrid engine that uses both electricity and gasoline.（這輛車使用電力和汽油的混合引擎。）

provoke: 動詞，挑釁、激怒。例句：The politician’s speech was intended to provoke his opponents.（這位政治家的演講旨在挑釁他的對手。）

