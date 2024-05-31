為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Picasso tried to ruin his ex’s career 畢卡索曾試圖毀掉前女友的事業

法國巴黎畢卡索美術館外觀。該館今年3月12日起首度展出畢卡索前女友吉洛的作品。（法新社檔案照）

法國巴黎畢卡索美術館外觀。該館今年3月12日起首度展出畢卡索前女友吉洛的作品。（法新社檔案照）

2024/05/31 05:30

◎ 張沛元

In 1953, French artist Françoise Gilot walked out on Pablo Picasso, her partner of 10 years, father of her two children and titan of the European art world.

1953年，法國藝術家法蘭索娃絲‧吉洛拋棄她的10年伴侶、2個孩子的父親，也是歐洲藝術界巨擘—畢卡索。

Doing so took courage: In Gilot’s own telling, Picasso — a capricious man who was married twice and had a string of long-term relationships and extramarital affairs — tried to sabotage her art career, apparently telling her: “One doesn’t leave a man like me.”

這麼做需要勇氣：根據吉洛自己的說法，畢卡索這個曾梅開二度、有一連串長期男女關係與婚外情、反覆無常的男人，試圖破壞她的藝術生涯，（畢卡索）事實上還曾告訴她︰「沒人會離開像我這樣的人」。

But Gilot did it anyway — and is thought to be the only one of his partners who ever left him. She later wrote a book about their life together, which Picasso tried several times to quash.

但吉洛還是離開了—而且據信是畢卡索的眾多伴侶中唯一一個離開他的人。吉洛後來寫了1本有關2人在一起的生活的書，畢卡索數度企圖阻撓該書出版。

新聞辭典

walk out on someone：片語，退場離席；突然離開或拋棄（配偶等）。例句：She just walked out on her boyfriend of ten years without any explanation.（她啥也沒解釋地甩了交往10年的男友。）

capricious：形容詞，善變的，反覆無常的。

squash：動詞，粉碎，強行制止。例句：Rumors of a possible cabinet reshuffle were soon squashed by the Premier’s office.（總理辦公室迅速消弭內閣可能改組的傳聞。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播