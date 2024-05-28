中英對照讀新聞》Three little piggies went to a yoga class. Their human companions had a blast.3隻小豬去上瑜珈課，牠們的人類夥伴玩得很開心。

麻薩諸塞州史賓塞鎮的1堂瑜珈課，找來3隻小豬陪伴，為瑜珈課增添一些趣味。（美聯社）

2024/05/28 05:30

◎盧永山

Three little piggies went to a yoga class. Their human companions had a blast.

3隻小豬去上瑜珈課，牠們的人類夥伴玩得很開心。

Wilbur, Charlotte and Bluey fit right into a growing trend of yoga with animals, adding some fun to the usual physical and mental wellness exercises at a class in central Massachusetts.

威爾伯、夏洛特和布魯伊迎合日益風行的與動物一起做瑜珈的趨勢，為麻薩諸塞州中部1堂課上的尋常身心健康練習，增添一些趣味。

Darting and strolling among the yoginis making downward dog, crow and cobra poses, the piglets also dug up a backyard with their soft pink snouts as two rabbits and a goat named Munchie searched for the tastiest shoots.

小豬們在瑜珈士之間飛奔、漫步，還擺出下犬式、烏鴉式和眼鏡蛇式等（瑜珈）姿勢，並以柔軟的粉紅色鼻子挖出1個後院，2隻兔子和1隻名叫「孟奇」的山羊尋找美味的嫩芽。

The experience was well worth a nearly two-hour drive to the town of Spencer for retired New Hampshire dentist Stacey Delbridge and her daughter.

對於退休的新罕布夏州牙醫師史黛西‧德布里吉和她女兒來說，非常值得開車近2小時去史賓塞鎮體驗這堂課。

“The best thing about the piglet yoga was the piglets and how cute they are,” Delbridge said with a jubilant smile. “They were funny, you know. Just when you were getting to a point where you needed a break, you had a great visitor come see you.Yeah. They’re adorable.”

德布里吉興高采烈地笑著說：「小豬瑜珈課最棒的事情，就是小豬和牠們有多可愛，你知道牠們很有趣，就在你需要休息的時候，有位很棒的訪客來看你。是的。牠們很可愛。」

新聞辭典

jubilant：形容詞，歡欣雀躍的、興高采烈的。例句：The fans were jubilant at their baseball team’s victory.（球迷為他們的棒球隊獲勝而歡欣雀躍）。

adorable：形容詞，可愛的、討人喜歡的。例句：They live in an adorable little cottage.（他們住在1棟可愛的小屋裡。）

