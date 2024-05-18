中英對照讀新聞》Snakes almost on a plane: TSA discovers a bag with small snakes in passenger’s pants蛇差點上機：美國運輸安全管理局在乘客褲子裡發現了一個裝有小蛇的袋子

美國運輸安全管理局官員上月26日在邁阿密國際機場檢查站發現藏在一名乘客褲子裡的一小袋蛇。（美聯社）

2024/05/18 05:30

◎周虹汶

Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants.

邁阿密機場安全官員上週發現了一個滑溜溜的驚喜——一名乘客的褲子裡藏著一袋蛇。

According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.

根據美國運輸安全管理局的Ｘ貼文，邁阿密國際機場官員4月26日在檢查站發現了藏在一名乘客褲子裡的一小袋蛇。

The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.

該貼文包括一張似乎是一個太陽眼鏡袋中發現的兩條小蛇照片。

TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

美國運輸安全管理局說，這些蛇已移交佛羅里達州魚類和野生生物保護委員會。

新聞辭典

slither：動詞，指連走帶跑地滑、滑溜、使滑下；名詞，指連走帶跑的滑走、滑行。例句：The thief slithered through the narrow opening in the fence, trying to avoid detection.（小偷從圍籬的開口溜了進去，試圖避免被發現。）

turn over：片語動詞，指引擎轉動、翻轉、打翻、傾覆、移轉、營業額達到、認真考慮、洗劫。例句：Did you hear his flat got turned over last week?（你有聽說他的公寓上週被洗劫嗎？）

