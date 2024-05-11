中英對照讀新聞》Activists sue US National Park Service over plan to remove Puerto Rico’s famous stray cats活動人士控告美國國家公園管理局移除波多黎各著名流浪貓計畫

美國位於加勒比海地區的波多黎各自治邦舊聖胡安一座歷史悠久海濱堡壘周圍地區以街貓眾多而聞名。（法新社檔案照）

2024/05/11 05:30

◎周虹汶

A nonprofit organization said Thursday that it sued the U.S. National Park Service over a plan to remove Puerto Rico’s famous stray cats from a historic district in the U.S. territory.

一個非營利組織週四說，它對美國國家公園管理局提起訴訟，就其將波多黎各知名之流浪貓群從美國該領土一處歷史街區遷出的計畫。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The lawsuit filed by Maryland-based Alley Cat Allies comes four months after the federal agency announced it would contract an animal welfare organization to remove an estimated 200 cats that live in an area surrounding a historic seaside fortress in Old San Juan.

總部位於馬里蘭州的「街貓盟邦」 提起訴訟的4個月前，該聯邦機構宣布將與一間動物福祉組織簽約，移走生活在舊聖胡安一座歷史悠久海濱堡壘周圍地區估計約200隻貓。

At the time, the National Park Service said it would hire a removal agency if the organization it contracted failed to remove the cats within six months.

當時，國家公園管理局說，若其簽約組織未能在6個月內移走這些貓，他們將雇請移除機構。

Tourists and locals have long considered the cats both a delight and a nuisance.

遊客和當地人長期以來一直認為貓讓人開心又惱人。

Activists have decried the plan, saying six months is insufficient time to remove so many cats and worried they would be killed.

活動人士譴責該計畫說，6個月不足以移走這麼多貓，並擔心牠們會被殺死。

新聞辭典

sue：動詞，指控告、提起訴訟。例句：He is suing his wife for divorce.（他正和妻子打官司要求離婚。）

decry：動詞，指斥責、譴責、抨擊、誹謗。例句：Human right groups decried the imprisonment of several journalists.（人權團體對幾名記者遭到監禁表示譴責。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法