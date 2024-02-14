中英對照讀新聞》Swedish post office archives over a century of Santa letters瑞典郵政局封存超過一世紀的耶誕老人信件

瑞典郵局收藏全球各地寄給耶誕老人的信。（法新社）

2024/02/14 05:30

◎管淑平

Sweden’s postal service PostNord is inundated every year with thousands of letters beginning with ’Dear Santa’, and it not only answers them but for over a century has kept those that stand out.

瑞典郵務服務機關「瑞典郵政」每年被數千封以「親愛的耶誕老公公」開頭的信件淹沒，郵局不只回信，而且一個世紀多來保存其中一些出眾的信件。

請繼續往下閱讀...

A few letters every year are selected for the Postmuseum’s archives, a collection that now holds about 10,000 letters from around the world, the oldest dating back to the 1890s.

每年會有一些信件被選出來，收入郵政博物館檔案庫，現在已經收藏約1萬封從世界各地寄來的信，最早可追溯到1890年代。

All of the letters are opened and read, and when a return address is provided, the museum sends a reply back.

這些信都會被拆閱，如果有提供回信地址，博物館會回信。

Toys, pets and books have topped children’s wish lists over the years. And it is not only children who send letters to Santa Claus: this year’s batch contained a letter from Taiwan sent by a 20-year-old. (AFP)

這些年來，孩童的願望清單最多的是玩具、寵物和書籍。不只小孩寄信給耶誕老人，今年收到的信中，有一封來自台灣，是一名20歲的人寄來的。（法新社）

新聞辭典

archive：動詞，封存，歸檔。例句：You can archive those e-mails in a folder.（你可以把這些電子郵件歸檔，存在一個資料夾裡。）

top：動詞，勝過，位居第一。例句：His latest album sales have already topped one million.（他的最新專輯銷售量已經超過100萬張。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法