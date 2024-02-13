中英對照讀新聞》Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring at Groundhog Day festivities龐克蘇托尼鎮的菲爾在土撥鼠日慶祝活動預測春天將提早到來

美國賓州龐克蘇托尼鎮知名的土撥鼠菲爾預測，今年春天將提早來到。（路透）

Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring on an overcast Friday morning at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania, the scene of the largest and best-known Groundhog Day celebration in the United States.

在週五陰沉的早上，賓州龐克蘇托尼鎮的土撥鼠菲爾在當地火雞丘預測，春天將提早到來；這裡是美國規模最大、最著名的土撥鼠日慶祝活動舉辦地點。

The annual event is a tongue-in-cheek ritual in which Phil’s handlers, members of a club with roots in the late 19th century, reveal whether the groundhog has seen his shadow.

這個一年一度的活動是一種半開玩笑的儀式，菲爾的飼主（來自一名起源於19世紀末的俱樂部成員）在活動中會透露，土撥鼠是否看到自己的影子。

Just after sunrise Friday, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced Phil did not see his shadow, which will usher in early springlike weather. The groundhog seeing his shadow presages six more weeks of winter, according to the group.

在週五日出後，龐克蘇托尼鎮土撥鼠俱樂部宣布，菲爾沒有看到牠的影子，這將迎來早春般的天氣。據該團體聲稱，土撥鼠看到自己的影子，預示著冬天還有6週。

Before the announcement, the club’s President Tom Dunkel explained that his cane, handed down from previous presidents, including his father, gave him the power to speak "Groundhog-ese" and that Phil would tell him which of two scrolls to use.

在宣布這個消息之前，俱樂部主席湯姆‧鄧克爾解釋，他的手杖是從包括他父親在內的前幾任主席那裡傳下來的，這讓他有能力說「土撥鼠語」，菲爾還會告訴他使用2個捲軸中的哪一個。

新聞辭典

tongue-in-cheek：形容詞，挖苦的、半開玩笑的。例句：Her latest play is a firmly tongue-in-cheek look at the world of advertising.（她的最新作品以半開玩笑的方式，審視廣告世界。）

presage：動詞，預示、預知。例句：Many investors are worried that the current slowdown could presage another recession.（許多投資人擔心，當前的經濟放緩可能預示著另一場衰退。）

