中英對照讀新聞》Freeze! Polish cops snag thief who pretended to be mannequin 不准動！波蘭警察逮到冒充人體模特兒的小偷

波蘭一名男子在行竊後假裝成櫥窗模特兒，結果還是被逮到。（彭博檔案照）

2024/01/25 05:30

◎孫宇青

A Polish thief has been arrested after he pretended to be a mannequin in front of a store window after it closed, police in Warsaw said.

華沙警方稱，一名波蘭竊賊在一家商店關門後，於商店櫥窗前假裝人體模特兒，結果被逮捕。

"The 22-year-old with a bag in his hand froze motionless, pretending to be a mannequin in front of a shop window," police said. "In this way, he wanted to avoid being exposed by the cameras."

警方說：「這名手裡拿著一個包包的22歲男子，一動也不動地站在商店櫥窗前假裝人體模特兒。他希望這麼做可以不被監視器拍到。」

The man is also accused of stealing from another shopping center, where they allege he took money from cash tills and tried to steal other items after it closed.

該男子還被指控從另一家購物中心行竊，稱他從收銀台拿走了錢，並在購物中心打烊後試圖偷竊其他物品。

The suspect could face 10 years in prison.（Reuters）

嫌犯可能面臨10年徒刑。（路透）

新聞辭典

snag：動詞，抓住；攫取。例句：I would do everything to snag the contract from the rival.（我會盡己所能，從競爭對手那裡搶到這紙合約。）

mannequin：名詞，人體模型。例句：Mannequins at the clothing store can be frightening at night.（服飾店的人體模特兒晚上看起來很嚇人。）

