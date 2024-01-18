為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》Stoneman Willie: Mummified man to be buried after 128 years on display in Pennsylvania 石頭人威利：被做成木乃伊的男人在賓夕法尼亞州展出128年後將下葬

木乃伊「石頭人威利」展出逾百年後終於入土為安。（路透檔案照）

木乃伊「石頭人威利」展出逾百年後終於入土為安。（路透檔案照）

2024/01/18 05:30

◎孫宇青

A mummified man, Known as Stoneman Willie, is going to receive a proper burial after being on display at a funeral home in Pennsylvania for 128 years.

被稱為石頭人威利的一具男性木乃伊，在賓州一家殯儀館展出128年後，將獲正式下葬。

The man died in a local jail in 1895, where he suffered from kidney failure after being arrested for pickpocketing.

這名男子扒竊被捕後，在1895年因腎衰竭死於當地監獄。

He was accidentally mummified by an undertaker who was experimenting with new embalming techniques, according to the funeral Home.

殯儀館表示，當時一位正在試驗新防腐技術的殯葬人員意外將他製成木乃伊。

Dressed in a suit with a bow tie, Stoneman Willie is displayed in a coffin with a red sash across his chest. His hair and teeth remain intact, and his skin has taken on a leathery appearance.

石頭人威利身穿西裝、打領結，被安置在棺材裡，胸前掛上紅色肩帶。他的頭髮和牙齒完好無損，皮膚呈現皮革般的外觀。

Having given a fake name at the time of his arrest, the man’s identity remained unknown for many years and local officials were unable to contact any relatives.

該男子被捕時使用假名，多年來一直身分不明，當地官員也無法聯繫到任何親屬。

But using historical documents, Stoneman Willie’s real name has been identified and will be inscribed at the bottom of his tombstone.

但根據歷史文獻，石頭人威利的真實姓名已獲確認，下葬時將刻在他的墓碑底部。

新聞辭典

pickpocket：名詞或動詞，扒手；扒竊。例句：I was pickpocketed at the party.（我在派對上被人扒竊了。）

sash：名詞，肩帶、腰帶、飾帶。例句：The champion received applause on the stage, with a golden sash across her chest.（冠軍站在台上接受喝采，胸前還掛著金色肩帶。）

