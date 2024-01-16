中英對照讀新聞》A man who claimed to be selling Queen Elizabeth II’s walking stick is sentenced for fraud一名聲稱出售伊莉莎白二世女王手杖的男子因詐欺被判刑

名為德魯‧馬歇爾的26歲男子，試圖出售他聲稱是已故伊莉莎白二世女王使用的手杖，並因欺騙eBay買家而被判刑。（美聯社）

2024/01/16 05:30

◎盧永山

A 26-year-old man who tried to sell what he claimed was a walking stick used by the late Queen Elizabeth II has been sentenced for defrauding eBay buyers.

1名26歲男子試圖出售他聲稱是已故伊莉莎白二世女王使用的手杖，並因欺騙eBay買家而被判刑。

Dru Marshall, from Hampshire in southern England, claimed he was a senior footman at Windsor Castle and that the proceeds from the sale of the “antler walking stick” would go to cancer research. The auction had reached 540 pounds before he cancelled the listing after learning police had launched an investigation, prosecutors said.

來自英格蘭南部漢普郡的德魯‧馬歇爾聲稱，他是溫莎城堡的一名資深男僕，出售「鹿角手杖」的收益將用於癌症研究。檢察官表示，在得知警方展開調查後，馬歇爾取消拍賣，但拍賣價格已達540英鎊。

He was found guilty of fraud by false representation at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and sentenced on Monday to a 12-month community order.

馬歇爾因虛假陳述，在南安普敦地方法院被判詐欺罪，並於週一被判處12個月的社區刑罰。

“Dru Marshall used the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to try and hoodwink the public with a fake charity auction – fueled by greed and a desire for attention,’’ Julie Macey, a senior crown prosecutor, said. “Marshall’s scheme was ultimately foiled before he could successfully con any unsuspecting victims.’’

資深皇家檢察官朱莉‧梅西表示，「德魯‧馬歇爾利用英國女王伊莉莎白二世陛下的去世，試圖透過一場虛假的慈善拍賣來哄騙公眾，這是出於貪婪和對關注的渴望。馬歇爾的詭計最終在他能成功欺騙任何毫無戒心的受害者之前就被挫敗了。」

新聞辭典

hoodwink：動詞，詐欺、哄騙、蒙住眼睛。例句：Mark hoodwinked us into agreeing.（馬克騙取我們的同意。）

unsuspecting：形容詞，深信不疑的、毫無戒心的、未猜測到的。例句：The killer lured his unsuspecting victims back to his apartment.（殺手將那些毫無戒備心的受害者誘騙回他的公寓。）

