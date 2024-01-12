中英對照讀新聞》Would you pay to go on vacation without your smartphone? 你願意花錢去度假時不帶手機嗎？

美國旅遊業者推出無手機度假之旅。圖為旅客3日在沙烏地阿拉伯利雅德機場國內航廈的充電站玩手機。（路透）

2024/01/12 05:30

◎ 張沛元

Could you survive a vacation without your mobile phone, resisting the compulsion to check emails, make a call, post a tweet or rely on the power of the all-mighty internet to get around in a foreign country?

您能受得了度假時沒有手機，忍住不查閱電子郵件、不打電話、不發推文，或不依賴萬能的網際網路的力量在異國四處奔波嗎？

請繼續往下閱讀...

Imagine not knowing how to tell the waiter what dish you want without a digital translator, or getting from A to B with an old-fashioned, dog-eared map.

試想一下（你）沒有網路翻譯不知該如何告訴侍者你要點什麼菜，或得用老里老氣、邊上折一角的地圖從A點到B點。

For many, it would be hell. For others – one US-based travel company hopes – it would be such a rewarding detox experience that they’d pay good money for it.

對許多人來說，這簡直令人生不如死。對其他人來說－－總部設在美國的一家旅行社希望－－這會是一趟得要花大錢，但卻有益的手機癮排毒的體驗之旅。

新聞辭典

rely on/upon someone or something：片語，依賴；依靠；依仗。例句：Stop relying on others to make decisions for you.（別再靠別人幫你做決定了。）

pay good money for something：慣用語，指花好大一筆錢。例句：She paid good money for the dress and she’s only worn it once.（那件洋裝花了她好大一筆錢，而且她只穿了一次。）

