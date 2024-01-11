為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》 World’s largest toothpaste collection includes whiskey, wasabi flavors 世界上規模最大的牙膏藏品 威士忌、芥末口味在列

美國一名牙醫專門收藏各種牙膏，包含各種稀奇古怪口味的產品。示意圖。（路透檔案照）

2024/01/11 05:30

◎孫宇青

A Georgia dentist earned a Guinness World Records title for his collection of 2037 different toothpaste tubes.

喬治亞州一名牙醫因收藏2037支各式各樣的牙膏管，創下金氏世界紀錄。

Dr. Val Kolpakov said his collection includes rare toothpastes from countries including Japan, Korea, China, India and Russia.

瓦爾‧科爾帕科夫醫師表示，他的藏品包括來自日本、南韓、中國、印度和俄羅斯等國的稀有牙膏。

"I started my collection in 2001 to learn more as a dentist about all available toothpastes on the market," said Kolpakov. "Soon I realized that this is a very interesting hobby."

科爾帕科夫說：「身為一名牙醫，我從2001年開始蒐集牙膏，以便進一步了解市面上所有可用的牙膏。我很快意識到這是一個趣味十足的嗜好。」

Kolpakov said some of the most unusual tubes displayed at his dental practice’s "mini museum" include a trio of whiskey-flavored tubes in rye, scotch and bourbon varieties. He said the novelty toothpastes, manufactured by Don Poynter in the 1950s, contain 3% alcohol.

科爾帕科夫說，他在牙科診所的「迷你博物館」中展示的一些最不尋常的牙膏，包括黑麥、蘇格蘭和波本等3種威士忌口味的牙膏。他說，這些新穎的牙膏由唐．波因特在1950年代生產，成份中含有3％的酒精。

Other unusual entries include a tube of Doramad toothpaste containing the radioactive compound thorium.

其他不尋常藏品包括一支含有放射性化合物釷的Doramad牙膏。

新聞辭典

toothpaste：名詞，牙膏。例句：Tommy used up a tube of toothpaste in only two weeks.（湯米只花了2週就用光一支牙膏。）

novelty：名詞，新穎、新奇。例句：The novelty of the dress wore off very soon and Shelly didn’t want to wear it anymore.（雪莉對這件洋裝的新鮮感很快消失，不想再穿了。）

