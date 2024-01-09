中英對照讀新聞》Strays land in animal shelter after causing an estimated $350K in damage 流浪狗在造成估計35萬美元損失後，落腳動動收容所

德州休士頓發生兩隻狗「攻擊」汽車，造成一家汽車經銷商損失35萬美元。示意圖。（法新社）

2024/01/09 05:30

◎ 魏國金

ghouse after causing more than a quarter-million dollars’ worth of damage at a Houston car dealership.

一對流浪狗在造成一家休士頓汽車經銷商價值逾25萬美元的損失後，已落腳動物收容所。

請繼續往下閱讀...

One dog, described as a bull terrier mix, was captured in early December, and the second, whose breed was not known, was caught Dec. 31. Both dogs are being held by the Houston animal shelter, BARC.

一隻被描述為混種鬥牛犬的狗狗，在（去年）12月初被捕，第二隻狗於12月31日被捕，其品種不得而知。這兩隻狗被休士頓動物收容所BARC收容。

The dogs were captured on surveillance video scratching the paint and tearing the bumpers off of vehicles in the lot at G Motors, according to the dealership’s finance manager, Imran Haq. They caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.

監視器畫面顯示，這兩隻狗在G Motors的停車場，刮花汽車，並撕扯保險桿，這家經銷商財務經理伊姆蘭‧哈克說。牠們造成估計35萬美元的損失。

"(I) just want all my customers to know that everything is taken cared of, and you know, we feel for these dogs," Haq said. “They are in good hands, so we don’t have to worry about them right now. They can be adopted.”

「我只想讓所有客戶知道，一切都會被負責處理，而且你知道，我們同情這些狗」，哈克說。「牠們獲得妥善照料，所以我們現在不必擔心牠們。牠們可能被領養。」

新聞辭典

feel for（sb）：同情、憐憫。例句：We all feel keenly for her in her great trouble.（我們對她遭遇的巨大困難都由衷同情）。

in good hands：受到妥善照料、管理。例句：Don’t worry. She’s in good hands.（別擔心，她會受到很好照料）。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法