中英對照讀新聞》Parisians combine yoga with puppy cuddles for ultimate relaxation巴黎人結合瑜珈和摟抱小狗達到極致放鬆

在巴黎開設的「小狗瑜珈」受到當地民眾歡迎。（路透）

2023/12/31 05:30

◎林家宇

Stressed-out Parisians looking to combine the relaxing effects of yoga with the warm glow of cuddling a pet are discovering "puppy yoga", where sessions feature not just exercises on the mat, but fluffy puppies on hand for stroking.

壓力繁重的巴黎人發現了結合瑜珈放鬆效果和擁抱寵物暖心喜悅的「小狗瑜珈」，其課程特色不只是在瑜珈墊上運動，還能親手撫摸毛茸茸的小狗。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Sessions at the recently opened Puppy Yoga Paris include 20 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of interacting with puppies.

近期開課的巴黎小狗瑜珈包含了20分鐘的瑜珈和40分鐘與小狗互動的課程內容。

Founder Ella Rubinski said the concept strikes a chord in Paris, where many people work long hours and live in small apartments.

創辦人艾拉．魯賓斯基談到，這項理念在巴黎引起共鳴。這座城市中的許多居民工作時間長且住在小公寓中。

"Many of us can’t have our dogs at home or don’t have the time to take them out every day, so this is an opportunity to spend some time relaxing and being happy," she told Reuters during a session this week that included 10 Golden Retriever puppies.

在本週一場有十隻黃金獵犬幼犬參與的課程中，魯賓斯基向「路透」表示，「我們之中有很多人沒辦法在家養狗，或是沒有時間每天遛狗。所以，這是一個花費些許時間感到放鬆和快樂的機會」。

新聞辭典

feature：動詞，以...為特色。例句：This documentary film features real life of concentration camps during WWII.（此部紀錄片聚焦二戰期間的集中營真實生活）

strike a chord：片語，引起共鳴、迴響。例句：The candidate’s speech struck a chord widely.（候選人的演說引起廣泛迴響）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法