中英對照讀新聞》Robbery suspect’s colorful underwear helped police arrest him, authorities say當局說，搶劫嫌犯的彩色內褲幫忙警方逮到他

2023/12/02 05:30

◎周虹汶

A pair of multicolored briefs peeking out above a robbery suspect’s low-slung trousers helped police arrest him more than a year later, federal authorities in New York said Wednesday.

紐約聯邦當局週三說，一名搶案嫌犯低腰褲上方露出的多彩三角褲，在超過一年後幫警方逮到了他。

The robbery happened at a tobacco shop in Queens on Sept. 14, 2022. Three masked men got out of a Mazda and entered the store, according to a complaint filed in federal court last week.

搶案2022年9月14日發生於皇后區的一家菸草店。根據上週提交至聯邦法院的一份訴狀，3名蒙面男子從一輛馬自達下車進了店。

Surveillance videos that were disseminated through the media showed the third robber wearing brightly colored briefs with a large letter R in white and the year 1990 in yellow.

透過媒體放送的監視器影片顯示，第3名劫匪穿著色彩鮮豔的三角褲，上面有個白色大大的字母「R」以及黃色的1990年。

An anonymous tipster passed along the Instagram handle of the suspect with the colorful underwear, the complaint said. The caller also told police that the robbers had tried to sell their stolen merchandise at another Queens location.

訴狀說，一名匿名線人轉傳該名嫌犯穿那件彩色內褲的Instagram帳號。舉報者還告訴警方，搶匪曾試圖在皇后區另一處地點出售他們偷來的商品。

新聞辭典

peek：動詞，指窺視、偷看；名詞，指匆匆一瞥。例句：The film peeks behind the scenes of that multinational corporation.（該部影片揭示了那家跨國公司的內幕。）

sling：名詞，指投石器、彈弓、起吊重物的吊索；動詞，指用投石器投擲石塊、拋擲、吊起、懸掛。例句：The boys slung stones at that dog.（那些男孩向那隻狗扔石頭。）

