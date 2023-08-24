中英對照讀新聞》Father of hundreds gets sperm donation ban from Dutch court 荷蘭法院禁止已當數百人父親的男子再捐精

醫生從捐贈的精液中取出精子。示意圖。（路透檔案照）

2023/08/24 05:30

◎孫宇青

A Dutch court ordered a man who judges said had fathered between 500 and 600 children around the world to stop donating sperm.

荷蘭一所法院下令禁止一名男子再捐精，法官稱此人已在全世界當了500至600名兒童的父親。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 41-year-old Dutchman, identified as Jonathan Meijer, was forbidden to donate more semen to clinics. He could be fined 100,000 euros per infraction.

據稱名為強納森‧梅耶的41歲荷蘭男子，被禁止再向診所捐贈更多精液。違反一次可罰款10萬歐元。

The court also ordered Meijer to write to clinics abroad asking them to destroy any of his semen they have in stock, except doses that have been reserved.

法院也下令梅耶致函海外診所，要求診所摧毀他的庫存精液，除非已被預訂。

The decision came after a civil case started by a foundation representing the interests of donor children and Dutch parents who had used Meijer as a donor.

在一個代表捐精嬰兒及荷蘭父母的基金會提出民事訴訟後，法院做出此一決定。這些父母親都使用梅耶捐贈的精子。

They argued that Meijer’s continued donations violated the right to a private life of his donor children, whose ability to form romantic relationships are hampered by fears of accidental incest and inbreeding.（Reuters）

他們主張，梅耶持續捐精已侵犯他們子女的私人生活，因為子女發展親密關係的過程會受阻，擔心不小心亂倫或近親繁殖。（路透）

新聞辭典

infraction：名詞，違規、違法。例句：Teacher Timothy got mad at Tina because she refused to apologize for her infraction.（提莫西老師對蒂娜生氣，因為她拒絕為自己違規道歉。）

incest：名詞，亂倫。例句：Rape and incest are the themes of the novel.（強暴及亂倫是這部小說的主題。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法