中英對照讀新聞》Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump 阻止川普 緊張的共和黨人轉向新罕布夏州

美國前總統川普再戰2024年大選，民調碾壓共和黨內群雄。（美聯社）

2023/07/24 05:30

◎陳成良

They acknowledge Donald Trump’s dominance, but weary Republicans across New Hampshire — even inside the governor’s office — are fighting to stop the former president from winning the first-in-the-nation primary.

他們承認唐納德‧川普的優勢，但新罕布夏州疲憊的共和黨人，甚至州長辦公室內部的共和黨人，也正在努力阻止這位前總統贏得這場全國最早的初選。

請繼續往下閱讀...

For now, however, they’re relying on little more than hope and prayers.

然而，目前他們依靠的只是希望和祈禱。

More than a dozen high-profile Republicans are looking to New Hampshire to help stop Trump’s march toward a third consecutive Republican presidential nomination. But so far, none has cracked the veneer of inevitability that has followed Trump through the early states on the presidential primary calendar despite — or perhaps because of — his mounting legal challenges.

十多名知名共和黨人正期待新罕布夏州幫助阻止川普連續第三次獲得共和黨總統候選人提名，但到目前為止，儘管（或者可能是因為）川普面臨的法律挑戰越來越多，他在總統初選日程表上的早期幾個州中，一直處於不可避免的地位，但沒有一個人能夠打破這種表象。

A significant portion of the Republican electorate remains open to a new presidential nominee with less baggage than Trump. But months after many of them entered the race, there is little sign that the former president’s rivals are breaking through. (AP)

共和黨選民中有相當一部分人，仍然對包袱比川普少的新總統候選人持開放態度。但是，在他們中的許多人參選幾個月後，幾乎沒有跡象表明，這位前總統的競爭對手正在取得突破。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

high-profile︰形容詞，高知名度的、高調的、備受矚目的。例句︰The country has broken out a series of high-profile corruption cases.（這個國家爆發一連串眾所矚目的貪污案件。）

veneer：名詞，外表、表面的假象。例句：For the first time her veneer of politeness began to crack.（她溫文爾雅的外表第一次露出破綻。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法