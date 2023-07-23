中英對照讀新聞》Giant panda gives birth to healthy twin girls at South Korean theme park大貓熊在南韓主題樂園生下健康的雙胞胎女寶寶

大貓熊愛寶與牠的寶寶。（法新社）

2023/07/23 05:30

A giant panda has given birth to healthy twin girls at a South Korean theme park.

一頭大貓熊在南韓主題樂園生下健康的雙胞胎雌貓熊。

Ai Bao gave birth to her cubs last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator said.

愛寶上週五在首爾附近的愛寶主題樂園生下她的寶寶，樂園營運商表示。

It released video of the birth and the mother caring for her newborns, as well as veterinarians examining the tiny cubs.

園方公佈出生、媽媽照顧新生兒，以及獸醫檢查小寶寶的影片。

They are the first panda twins born in South Korea, Samsung C&T Resort Group said. Both Ai Bao and her newborns are in good health, the resort group said in the statement.

牠們是第一對在南韓出生的貓熊雙胞胎，三星物產渡假村集團說。愛寶與牠的新生兒都很健康，該渡假村集團聲明說。

Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and study in captivity saved the panda species native to China from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 at one time to more than 1,800 in the wild and captivity. The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to be as old as 38.

數十年野外的保育努力以及人工飼養的研究，拯救了原產於中國的貓熊免於滅絕，其數量從一度不到1000頭增加到野生與人工飼養共超過1800多頭。野生大貓熊的預期壽命約15年，但人工飼養可達到38歲。

新聞辭典

native（to）：形容詞，原產於。例句：The Formosan black bear is a large omnivore native to the high mountains of Taiwan.（台灣黑熊是原產於台灣高山的大型雜食性動物。）

captivity：名詞，囚禁、束縛。例句：These crocodiles are raised in captivity.（這些鱷魚是人工飼養的。）

