中英對照讀新聞》‘Help me’: South Carolina woman shops passenger to police with silent message（「救我」：南卡羅來納州婦人用無聲訊息向警方告發乘客）

南卡羅來納州警車。（美聯社）

2023/07/19 05:30

◎管淑平

By mouthing the words “help me” to an officer, a woman in South Carolina helped authorities jail a man suspected of a shooting and a kidnapping: her own passenger.

南卡羅來納州一名婦女利用唇語向員警表達「救我」，協助警方逮到涉嫌槍擊和綁架的男子：她自己車上的乘客。

Officer Kayla Wallace pulled over a woman behind the wheel of a Jeep that ran a red light. Wallace noticed the woman was in distress while seated alongside 29-year-old Collin Bates.

員警凱拉．華勒斯將一名駕駛Jeep闖紅燈的婦人攔下，注意到這名和29歲科林斯‧貝茲坐在一起的婦女神情不安。

The driver silently and repeatedly mouthed the words “help me”. Wallace then spoke privately with her. The woman frantically explained that Bates had just shot another person.

這名駕駛人一再用唇語無聲地表達「救我」這兩個字。於是華勒斯私下和她談話，這名婦女急忙地解釋，貝茲剛射殺另一人。

Wallace found a pistol that was illegally concealed by Bates, and the officer arrested him.

華勒斯發現，貝茲非法私藏一把手槍，於是將他逮捕。

新聞辭典：

shop：動詞，告發。例句：The mother shopped her own son to the police.（這名母親向警方告發自己的兒子）

mouth：動詞，用口形默示，對嘴假唱，不真誠地說。例句： She apologizes for mouthing along to the songs at her concert.（她為她在演唱會上對嘴唱歌道歉。）

