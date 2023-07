中英對照讀新聞》‘Help me’: South Carolina woman shops passenger to police with silent message（「救我」：南卡羅來納州婦人用無聲訊息向警方告發乘客）

南卡羅來納州警車。(美聯社)

2023/07/19 05:30

◎管淑平

By mouthing the words “help me” to an officer, a woman in South Carolina helped authorities jail a man suspected of a shooting and a kidnapping: her own passenger.

南卡羅來納州一名婦女利用唇語向員警表達「救我」,協助警方逮到涉嫌槍擊和綁架的男子:她自己車上的乘客。

Officer Kayla Wallace pulled over a woman behind the wheel of a Jeep that ran a red light. Wallace noticed the woman was in distress while seated alongside 29-year-old Collin Bates.

員警凱拉.華勒斯將一名駕駛Jeep闖紅燈的婦人攔下,注意到這名和29歲科林斯‧貝茲坐在一起的婦女神情不安。

The driver silently and repeatedly mouthed the words “help me”. Wallace then spoke privately with her. The woman frantically explained that Bates had just shot another person.

這名駕駛人一再用唇語無聲地表達「救我」這兩個字。於是華勒斯私下和她談話,這名婦女急忙地解釋,貝茲剛射殺另一人。

Wallace found a pistol that was illegally concealed by Bates, and the officer arrested him.

華勒斯發現,貝茲非法私藏一把手槍,於是將他逮捕。

新聞辭典:

shop:動詞,告發。例句:The mother shopped her own son to the police.(這名母親向警方告發自己的兒子)

mouth:動詞,用口形默示,對嘴假唱,不真誠地說。例句: She apologizes for mouthing along to the songs at her concert.(她為她在演唱會上對嘴唱歌道歉。)

