中英對照讀新聞》Maine woman punches bear that chased her dog and ends up with stitches 緬因州女子拳打緊追她狗狗的熊，結果縫了幾針

美國當局建議，遇到熊時應虛張聲勢，然後慢慢撤退。（美聯社）

2023/07/04 05:30

◎魏國金

A Maine woman was bitten by a bear in her backyard while defending her pet dog, necessitating a trip to the hospital for stitches, officials said.

緬因州一名婦女在她家後院保護她的寵物犬時遭熊咬，致使必須送醫縫針，官員說。

Lynn Kelly, 64, was tending her garden when her dog took off into the woods barking at something. In short order, the dog was racing back to the yard with a black bear in hot pursuit, said Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

64歲的琳恩‧凱利正在打理她的花園時，她的狗突然衝進樹林，對著某物狂吠。不一會兒，這隻狗跑回院子，一頭黑熊則緊追在後，緬因州內陸漁業與野生動物局發言人馬克‧拉蒂說。

Kelly stood and made herself appear large, which is recommended in a black bear encounter. But instead of slowly retreating, she proceeded to confront the bear, which is not recommended, Latti said.

凱利站定，讓自己顯得很大，這是與黑熊相遇的建議對策。但她沒有慢慢後退，而是繼續與熊對峙，此舉是不建議的，拉蒂說。

The bear latched onto Kelly’s wrist after she punched the animal on the nose, and she received stitches for the wound at the hospital, he said.

凱利揮拳打了這頭動物的鼻子後，熊咬了她的手腕，而她在醫院接受了傷口縫合，他說。

新聞辭典

in short order：迅速地。例句：We’ll have your meal ready in short order.（我們將很快為你準備好餐點）。

latch onto：咬、抓、纏上。例句：The press have already latched onto the scandal.（媒體已對這起醜聞窮追猛打了）。

