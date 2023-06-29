中英對照讀新聞》Please go home! Indian firm deploys software for work-life balance請回家去！印度公司採用可促成工作與生活平衡的軟體

印度公司開發一套軟體，在員工下班前10分鐘提醒即將關閉系統，避免員工加班。（路透檔案照）

Softgrid Computer, an IT company in the central Indian city of Indore, has come up with an unusual way to ensure its employees maintain a healthy work-life balance - by creating software to remind them when their shift is up and it is time to head home.

印度中部印多爾市一家資訊科技公司Softgrid電腦，想出一種不同尋常的方式，確保員工維持工作與生活的健康平衡，那就是研發出一套軟體，可在員工下班前提醒他們，是時候回家了。

The software is equipped with a notification system that kicks in the moment an employee’s shift is over, warning them that "the office system will shut down in 10 mins" and asking them to "please go home".

該軟體內建提醒系統，會在員工下班前一刻跳出通知，提醒他們「辦公室系統將在10分鐘後關閉」，催促他們「請回家去」。

The measure comes amid an increased focus on and research into the adverse effect of long working hours on the health and relationships of employees across the world.

隨著全球愈來愈多人關注及研究勞工的長工時對其健康和人際關係的負面影響，該公司想出這個辦法。

The World Health Organisation warned in 2021 that working 55 or more hours a week can lead to a 35% higher risk of stroke, and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease.（Reuters）

世界衛生組織在2021年警告，1週工作55小時（含）以上將使中風風險升高35％，因心臟病死亡的機率也上升17％。（路透）

新聞辭典

shift：名詞，輪班。例句：Jolly works on the night shift.（喬莉上夜班。）

kick in：動詞片語，開始運轉、生效、作用。例句：The anaesthetic kicked in immediately.（麻醉劑立即奏效。）

