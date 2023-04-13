中英對照讀新聞》Florida woman’s message in a bottle discovery reveals surprising connection佛羅里達州女子找到的瓶中信 揭示驚人的關聯

佛州一名女子發現的瓶中信，其中一名作者竟是她兒子的舊識。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

2023/04/13 05:30

◎孫宇青

Kathy Grace participating in a clean-up operation at Fort Myers Beach in Florida found a message in a bottle from 2000 － and was shocked to learn her son knows one of the authors.

在佛州邁爾斯堡海灘參與淨灘活動的凱西‧葛雷絲，發現一個來自2000年的瓶中信，且驚訝地得知他的兒子認識其中一名作者。

The bottle was signed by a trio of Ukrainian American siblings: Roman, Lesia and Zenon Mural. The note said the bottle had been buried on the beach with the help of the siblings’ father on March 3, 2000.

這個瓶中信是由烏克蘭裔美國籍三兄妹：羅曼、雷希雅和澤農‧穆洛所署名。內容提到，瓶子是在2000年3月3日，由兄妹父親幫忙埋在這片海灘。

Grace sent a photo of the letter to her children and was shocked to read the response from her son, Michael.

葛雷絲寄了瓶中信照片給她的孩子，並在收到兒子麥可的回信時大吃一驚。

"Michael’s like, ’You’re not going to effing believe this, but Roman and I went to college, and we both worked at DHL,’" said Grace.

葛雷絲說：「麥可回說，『天殺的，妳絕不會相信這種事，但我和羅曼上同一間大學，而且都在DHL快遞公司上班。』」

Grace was recently able to contact the Mural siblings and tell them about her discovery and their surprising connection.

葛雷絲最近聯繫上了穆洛兄妹，告訴他們自己發現什麼東西，以及其中的驚人關聯。

新聞辭典

trio：名詞，3人（3個）一組。例句：The performance by a trio of violinists will be the highlight tonight.（3名小提琴手的演出將是今晚重頭戲。）

effing：形容詞，（用於加強語氣，具有冒犯性）該死的。例句：He is such an effing slacker.（他真的雷爆了。）

