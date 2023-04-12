中英對照讀新聞》UK mulls easing visa policy amid labour shortages 英國勞力短缺 仔細考慮放寬簽證政策

在白金漢宮附近搭鷹架的勞工。（路透檔案照）

2023/04/12 05:30

◎管淑平

Britain said Thursday that it was mulling an easing in visa access to help address labour shortages, which have been partly sparked by its tighter post-Brexit immigration rules.

英國週四說，正仔細考慮放寬簽證的取得，來協助處理勞力短缺問題；勞力短缺一部分是英國脫離歐盟後的移民法規所致。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The government adopted a points-based immigration model following its exit from the European Union in January 2021.

英國2021年1月退出歐盟後，政府便採用積分制移民模式。

"We work... to ensure our points-based system delivers for the UK and works in the best interests of the economy, by prioritising the skills and talent we need and encouraging long-term investment in the domestic workforce," a government spokesperson said.

一名政府發言人說，「我們努力…確保我們以積分為基礎的制度，透過將我們需要的技術和人才列為優先，並且鼓勵對國內長期投資，能滿足英國的需要，發揮對經濟最有利的作用」。

"This includes reviewing the shortage occupation list to ensure it reflects the current labour market." (AFP)

「這包括重新檢視勞力短缺職業清單，確保反映勞動市場現狀」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

mull：動詞，仔細考慮。例句：He is mulling your offer.（他正在考慮你開出的條件。）

prioritise：動詞，列出優先順序，優先考慮。例句：We have to prioritise these tasks.（我們得訂出這些任務的優先順序。）

